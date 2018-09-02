It is natural to get trolled on social media: Amruta Fadnavis

(From left) Usha Kakade, Naina Mutha, Vandana Chavan, Amruta Fadnavis, Smitadevi Patwardhan and Bhagyashree Patil, in Pune on Saturday. Express (From left) Usha Kakade, Naina Mutha, Vandana Chavan, Amruta Fadnavis, Smitadevi Patwardhan and Bhagyashree Patil, in Pune on Saturday. Express

“Public platforms are where one can express opinions and views. We must know that on a public platform like social media, it is natural to get trolled. I choose to ignore trolls. We should consider taking the help of cyber laws, which are already in place, to tackle trolls who use threats and abusive language for women,” said Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She was speaking to mediapersons after inaugurating the 8th Couture Luxury and Lifestyle exhibition at Hotel Westin, in Pune on Saturday.

“I post on social media and then forget about it. I don’t look back to check on trolls, but take a note of positive criticism whenever needed. It is about endurance. You have to change your mentality about trolls so that they don’t affect you much,” she added.

“It is terrible to know that atrocities against girls are increasing. It makes my blood boil. Stringent punishments must be given to culprits for such heinous crime. We, the empowered women, must come forward to support other women. It is through education and value system that we can change the scenario. Women must stand up for women,” said Fadnavis.

When asked about criticism faced by the CM, she replied, “I generally advise him to take appropriate action over constructive criticism. He usually tries to give solutions by inclusive discussion.” On public perceptions about her, she said: “Fashion is not only about beauty but also about personality and self-confidence. At the same time, you should also take care that your clothes are not overpowering your confidence.” She also mentioned that most of the outfit she wears to events are usually designed by students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan, BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, Usha Kakade, Smitadevi Patwardhan and Naina Mutha also attended the event.

