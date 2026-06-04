Hinjewadi IT firm closure: Forum alleges Pune colleges had a role in ‘internship scam’

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The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) believes the Pune information technology firm that shut down after allegedly collecting Rs 15,000 from interns as a security deposit for laptops—rendering at least 700 people jobless—was part of a bigger “scam” that also involved some city colleges.
”Those who set up the IT firm carried out recruitment through their online portals, besides college placements. We suspect that some of the colleges must have got commission from the IT firm’s owner for conducting placement drives,” Pavanjeet Mane, who heads FITE, told The Indian Express.
At the centre of the controversy is ThnykTech India OPC Pvt Ltd, which shut down in the Hinjewadi IT hub last week. The police arrested its CEO, Harshal Thakre, on cheating charges after interns with the firm filed a police complaint. Booked along with two others from the firm, Thakre has been remanded to police custody till June 8 by a local court.
Mane said ThynkTech has cheated some 700 IT youngsters. ”But the figure could be much more than we believe. Last time, when an IT firm cheated youngsters, we believed the figure was around 600. Finally, it turned out to be more than 1,000,” he said.
Mane said only 30 interns had approached the Hinjewadi police against the firm by Wednesday. ”We expect more will come forward,” he said.
The firm allegedly failed to pay staff salaries for several months.
Mane said the actual magnitude of the scam would become clear if more interns came forward.
FITE said it has asked the police to investigate the colleges as well.
”We will investigate the matter from all angles,” said Hinjewadi senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare.
On Wednesday, when interns and FITE members visited the Hinjewadi police station, Thakare was being grilled by the police, according to Mane.
”He kept telling the police that he had many projects on hand and the work would be allotted to the freshers and interns. He was lying. He had no work, could not pay salaries, and even the rent of his offices. And therefore, he closed the office and disappeared to Nashik, where he apparently lives,” said Mane.
The police brought Thakre to Pune from Nashik on Tuesday evening.
An intern told The Indian Express, ”I joined the firm on January 5. I was told to pay Rs 15,000 as a security deposit for a laptop that was never given to me. We were put into different batches for developing ‘apps’. I worked until March, and after that I was not given any work. I was told the firm was facing financial problems and they would call me again when things improved. I was not paid a single paisa. Even my deposit amount has not been refunded.”
The youngster said the firm had mentioned in its brochure that it wanted to rope in 700 interns.
”There was a technical teacher, a sales manager, and an HR person. I don’t know whether any freshers were recruited or not,” he said.