Hinjewadi IT firm closure: Forum alleges Pune colleges had a role in ‘internship scam’

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) believes the Pune information technology firm that shut down after allegedly collecting Rs 15,000 from interns as a security deposit for laptops—rendering at least 700 people jobless—was part of a bigger “scam” that also involved some city colleges.

”Those who set up the IT firm carried out recruitment through their online portals, besides college placements. We suspect that some of the colleges must have got commission from the IT firm’s owner for conducting placement drives,” Pavanjeet Mane, who heads FITE, told The Indian Express.

At the centre of the controversy is ThnykTech India OPC Pvt Ltd, which shut down in the Hinjewadi IT hub last week. The police arrested its CEO, Harshal Thakre, on cheating charges after interns with the firm filed a police complaint. Booked along with two others from the firm, Thakre has been remanded to police custody till June 8 by a local court.