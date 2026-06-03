Fifth IT firm shuts down in Pune in 8 months; owner arrested on cheating charge

The latest firm to join the list is ThynkTech India, which shut down last week. (Photo by special arrangement)

A fifth information technology firm in Pune has shut down in the last eight months, allegedly leaving a workforce of 700-1,000 people jobless. Sources said a 4,000-5,000-strong IT workforce has been rendered jobless in the city during this period.

The latest firm to join the list is ThynkTech India, which shut down last week. The police have arrested its owner on a cheating charge.

“We have arrested the owner, Harshal Thakre, for cheating the employees in the name of providing jobs,” Hinjewadi senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The IT firm has allegedly failed to pay salaries to its freshers and interns for the past five months. Rs 15,000 was collected as a security deposit from freshers and interns for providing them with laptops.