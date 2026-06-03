Fifth IT firm shuts down in Pune in 8 months; owner arrested on cheating charge

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A fifth information technology firm in Pune has shut down in the last eight months, allegedly leaving a workforce of 700-1,000 people jobless. Sources said a 4,000-5,000-strong IT workforce has been rendered jobless in the city during this period.
The latest firm to join the list is ThynkTech India, which shut down last week. The police have arrested its owner on a cheating charge.
“We have arrested the owner, Harshal Thakre, for cheating the employees in the name of providing jobs,” Hinjewadi senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare told The Indian Express on Wednesday.
The IT firm has allegedly failed to pay salaries to its freshers and interns for the past five months. Rs 15,000 was collected as a security deposit from freshers and interns for providing them with laptops.
”We approached the Hinjewadi police to file an FIR against the firm’s owners. The owner has been arrested for cheating the IT workforce by taking money from them,” said Pavanjeet Mane, who heads FITE, or Forum for IT Employees.
Mane said the employees have not been paid salaries since January.
”The company started in August last year. Initially, it paid the salaries, but no one has received a salary since January. The owners kept giving new dates every time the employees approached them for salaries. But they never kept their word,” he said.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an intern from western Maharashtra said, ”As per my information, there were three batches of trainee interns. Each batch had 125 trainee interns. Besides us, there were also other interns and hundreds of freshers.”
Stating that he was working remotely, the intern said, ”I have no idea exactly how many were recruited. The firm’s office had space to accommodate fewer than 50 people. Most of them seemed to be working online.”
Mane said the total workforce could be in the range of 700-1,000. ”So far, we have information about 700. We are still collecting information about exactly how many worked for this firm, whether as freshers, interns, or trainee interns,” he said.
Mane said three of the five firms that have shut down recently were from the Hinjewadi IT hub and the rest were from the Viman Nagar-Kharadi IT hub. “In all these cases, we have filed police complaints,” he added.
‘A multi-crore-rupee scam’
One of the firms, Flynote, which shut shop four months ago, had collected Rs 1.50 lakh from each employee as a security deposit, according to Mane. ”And then it suddenly closed down its operations and vanished. We suspect the firm was involved in a multi-crore-rupee scam,” he said.
The firm had carried out recruitment through its job portal. ”The modus operandi was to conduct two interviews. Then the candidates are told that they are selected but will have to deposit a security amount,” he said.
”The firm paid salaries for the initial months to gain their confidence. And then the salaries stopped suddenly, and the company vanished one day,” Mane said, citing information gleaned from employees.