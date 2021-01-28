Pune: IISER, ICAR to collaborate for agri-research

This collaboration is also a step towards strengthening the Pune Biocluster which was planned in the recent years. (File)

The Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER), Pune and the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) have joined hands to carry out agricultural-based research. The two institutions recently inked an MoU in this regard, which will benefit both scientists and research students at both institutes.

Though projects and actual areas of research for the joint venture are yet to be finalised, initially, researchers from the Biology department at IISER will be working with agriculture scientists at the Pune Regional Station of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

“There is a plant biology group already working on some agriculture-based research at IISER. They will team up with ICAR for research, which broadly includes transgenomic studies, development of pest-resistant crop variants, molecular studies among many others,” said Prof Sanjeev Galande, Dean, Research and Development at IISER, Pune.

This collaboration is also a step towards strengthening the Pune Biocluster which was planned in the recent years.

“The Biocluster was ideated to allow scientists from a number of institutions to network, access each other’s laboratories and resources, and thereby build a platform capable of generating knowledge from across fields,” added Galande.

Beyond laboratories and research, the role of industry remains crucial, Galande said. The Biocluster will help identify and establish contacts with key industry partners for collaborations in future.

“It is the industry which has the capability to take lab-based findings to people. They can scale-up and market the products. Ultimately, it remains a team effort,” Galande said.

In recent months since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, partnerships between academia and industry need to be strengthened in order to address problems of the scale of the pandemic, he added.