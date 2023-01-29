Pune: Iranian student detained for accident, found to be overstaying

The Pune police have arrested a 26-year-old Iranian student who was overstaying in India after the expiry of his visa. The Iranian student had rammed his two-wheeler into another vehicle near Aundh while fleeing after seeing a police check-post. The police suspect that he was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

The suspect has been identified as Shah Vali Bor Ali Akbar Abdul Rahman and he hails from Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province. He is a first-year student of Bachelor of Pharmacy at Dr DY Patil Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research in Pimpri.

As per the police, on Saturday morning, Shah Vali was heading towards Sangavi Phata from D Mart Road in Aundh, when he noticed a police check post on the road ahead. He took a U-turn and started to drive against the flow of traffic.

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Balkrushna Mahadik of Sangavi Traffic Division has filed a police complaint in this regard with Sangavi Police Station. As per his complaint, he was on duty when the incident happened and he rushed to the spot after hearing a commotion involving Shah Vali and some police staffers.

“He collided with a scooter and the woman riding the scooter and Shah Vali fell on the ground. The traffic police approached the spot… and took both persons aside. At this time, when the police were enquiring about the incident from Shah Vali, he started an altercation with them. When I intervened, he assaulted me and I fell down and received minor injuries,” Mahadik said in his complaint.

When the police demanded to see his driving licence, Shah Vali revealed that he does not have one. He said that he was an Irani national studying at a Pimpri college. When asked for his passport and visa, it was found that his visa expired three months ago (on October 17, 2022).

Mahadik said that while speaking he noticed that Shah Vali seemed inebriated and so he was taken to Aundh Rural Hospital for a medical check-up. He has been booked under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 (for illegal stay), Sections 353 and 354 (d) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

It has been learnt that other Iranian students in Shah Vali’s batch had returned to their country after the expiry of their visas and are awaiting the issuance of fresh visas to resume their course at the Pimpri college.