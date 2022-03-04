Pune Int’l Film Fest: Pt Bhimsen Joshi transformed ‘voice’ into a tangible form, says Javed Akhtar

“Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi was the only maestro who showed voice to the world. When he used to sing, the voice was a tangible material form that could not only be heard but also be seen,” said poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar. He was speaking as a special guest at the inauguration of the 20th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) held at Balgandharva Rangamandir.

“My statement about Pandit Bhimsen Joshi may sound exaggerated, but those who have attended his live concerts would definitely agree with me,” Akhtar said.

The 20th PIFF, organised jointly by the Pune Film Foundation and the government of Maharashtra from March 3-10, has been themed on the birth centenary of three great personalities – Indian classical music maestro Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, legendary filmmaker Bharat Ratna Satyajit Ray and acclaimed poet-lyricist Padma Shri Sahir Ludhianvi.

Akhtar noted that Ray’s films continue to hold relevance as they represent the highest values of human life, dignity, understatement and nobility. He also spoke at length about Sahir Ludhianvi and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away recently.

Praising the works of lyric writers like Majruh, Pradeep, Shailendra and Sahir, Akhtar said they should have received the world’s greatest awards like the Oscar or the Nobel Prize. “Sahir was among the greatest lyric writers in the world. His songs had the people’s philosophy and made a great contribution to society,” he said.

Narrating his experience of working with Mangeshkar, he said, “There can never be another Lata Mangeshkar in the world because she was the only singer who could sing the subtext of the poetry. Her voice sang the meaning of the words.”

Akhtar also praised Pune as the city of intellect and art and pointed out that PIFF is one of the few film festivals that focuses on showing independent world cinema.

Veteran filmmaker and PIFF director Dr Jabbar Patel said the festival was popular despite the pandemic. “Even in the Covid era, we received 1,578 films from across the globe. We will be showcasing 110 films from 65 countries throughout the festival.” He said the festival received 100 Marathi film entries, of which seven have been selected for the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, classical singer Pandit Satyasheel Deshpande gave insights about Pandit Joshi’s contribution to Hindustani classical music. “India is known for the greatness of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, while we Indians consider him our pride,” he said.

Deshpande added that Hindustani classical music is the only music in the world performed by a solo artist with few properties or resources. Pandit Joshi never did any fusion, never bothered about the complexity of the notes. He believed in taking his audience on a journey of his ragas. “He was the one singer whose notes assured the audience, he always created a musical drama and gave the essence of classical singing to the Bhakti Sangeet,” Deshpande explained.

The inauguration ceremony featured a medley performance titled ‘Krishna’ by artist Sharvari Jamenis who dedicated the performance to the late Pandit Birju Maharaj and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Dr Ganesh Chandanshivey performed the Maharastrian folk music Gondhal and Yashwant Jadhav performed the traditional Powada. Actors Shreya Bugade and Swapnil Joshi presented the inaugural session.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by the screening of the opening film ‘Neighbours’ directed by Mano Khalil from Switzerland.

Akhil Bharatiya Chitrapat Mahamandal president Meghraj Raje Bhosale, Pune Film Foundation secretary Ravi Gupta, Pune film Foundation trustee Satish Alekar, PIFF creative director Samar Nakhate and PIFF selection committee member Abhijeet Randive were also present on the occasion.