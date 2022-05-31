Pune: Interstate train theft gang busted, 6 arrested

The Pune rural police have busted a gang involved in multiple cases of bag-lifting and cellphone thefts in railway stations and trains across India. Six people from Delhi and Haryana, who travelled across the country in trains and committed such thefts, have been arrested, said the police.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Vinod Satbir Singh (35), Rakesh Mahavir (45), Hansraj Dhoopsingh (33), Rajan Roshan Kumar (33), all from Haryana, and Deepak Rakesh (29) and Mahendra Munshiram (52) from Delhi.

A team from the Daund police station under the Pune rural police was working on a tip-off that some members of an interstate gang from Delhi and Haryana had come to Daund. Based on the information received, a trap was laid in a locality named Goa Galli in Daund on Monday. Six people were detained and preliminary inquiry confirmed their identities as members of an interstate gang.

The police also recovered from them fake Aadhaar cards, stolen cellphones, 48 SIM cards, a cutter used to break chains, duplicate keys and several blades. The police are also probing why the suspects were carrying fake Aadhaar cards.

Inspector Vinod Ghuge, incharge of the Daund police station, said: “Probe suggests that these suspects used to travel in trains across India and target passengers’ bags and cell phones. In Maharashtra, they are wanted in multiple cases in Vasai-Virar, Mumbai and Daund in Pune. For further probe they have been handed over to the Mumbai railway police.”