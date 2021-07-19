Pune: International webinar on groundwater governance starts today

The Advanced Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (ACWADAM) will host a weekly webinar series on groundwater governance starting July 20. (Representational image)

The Advanced Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (ACWADAM) will host a weekly webinar series on groundwater governance starting July 20.

Based in Pune, ACWADAM is engaged in training, education, capacity building, research and outreach on groundwater management and governance. They work across India’s dense aquifer networks and undertake projects.

The online series, titled ‘Re-imagining Groundwater Governance with sepcial emphasis on India’ , aims to unite hydrologists and groundwater experts, who will address numerous aspects regarding the groundwater situation, its management, aquifers and their diversity, groundwater quality and its distribution, among others. The platform will see prominent Indian and international researchers and policymakers speak on the need for groundwater governance.

The forum will additionally discuss the effects on groundwater with respect to climate change, the increasing groundwater water stress and links between food and groundwater, among other issues.

The weekly webinar is free and open for all with registrations on http://tiny.cc/gwGwebinar

This international webinar, supported by the Ford Foundation grant, will be held every Tuesday at 7.30 pm till August 10.