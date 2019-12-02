Pune international marathon: Ethiopian nationals seize top prizes

Participants at the 34th Pune International Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) Participants at the 34th Pune International Marathon on Sunday morning. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

More than a 1,000 residents of Pune and at least 100 foreign nationals participated in the 34th Pune International Marathon on Sunday.

The top prizes in almost all the categories were secured by Ethiopian runners.

Ethiopia’s Solomon clocked 2 hours and 17.06 seconds to finish the 42.95 km while Urga Abadu Kebebe secured second spot in the men’s marathon.

The third spot was won by Degefa Marga Beycelle by finishing the marathon in 2 hours and 20.4 minutes.

In the women’s event, Bellayneshe finished the 42.95 km marathon in 2 hours and 43.06 minutes.

Simon Fekede and Hei Mirgetu Gemechu secured second and third spots by clocking 2 hours and 58.03 minutes and 2 hours and 59.01 seconds.

