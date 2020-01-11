Pune International Film Festival: TV programmes should be family-oriented, says FTII Chairman

Actors Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava with CID creator B P Singh in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale) Actors Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava with CID creator B P Singh in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Television programmes should be family-oriented and people of all age groups should be able to watch them together, said B P Singh, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman and creator of popular crime show CID on Friday. Singh was honoured with ‘PIFF Distinguished Award’ along with veteran actor Vikram Gokhale at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).

Singh said even crime thrillers that are made for television need to be transformed into watchable series and for that, writers have to become sensitive and come up with new ideas.

“To become a good story teller, one has to merge entertainment with reality, but in the right way,” said Singh at a press conference Friday.

CID was on air for 22 years. In 2006, the show also made it to the Guinness World Records for making an entire episode with a running time of 111 minutes in a single shot. Besides CID, Singh also made the horror show Aahat and Marathi crime show Ek Shunya Shunya.

Jabbar Patel, director, PIFF, and actors of CID, including Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty, were present at the conference.

“Working with experienced people pays and makes your job easy. Every actor has their own style and character whether they are on stage or in films while facing the camera,” Satam said.

Aditya Srivastava said, “The late theatre director and actor, Habib Tanvir, used to tell me that ‘acting is a journey and not a destination’. It does not matter whether you are a good or a bad actor, what matters is how much you offer.”

Actor Dayanand Shetty said, “I come from a non-acting background and it was my destiny that got me here. CID series influenced our lives in many ways.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App