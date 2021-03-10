Pune International Film Festival postponed amid spike in coronavirus cases

In the backdrop of rising COVID cases in the city, Pune Film Foundation (PFF) has decided to postpone the upcoming Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).

In its 19th edition this year the festival was to be inaugurated on March 11. While virtual screenings will take place between March 18 and 25, the physical screenings have been altogether cancelled.

“Due to the current situation, film enthusiasts have some apprehensions about enjoying PIFF inside the theatres. A lot of delegates inquired to check if their registration for PIFF in theatres can be converted to the online format. As organizers we would always want the festival to be enjoyed by a maximum number of film aficionados and thus have decided to postpone the festival to be held in theatres”, Informed Dr.Jabbar Patel, Festival Director, PIFF.

“However, we also believe that the ‘Show Must Go On’ and thus have decided to host PIFF in its online format between March 18th and 25th. The online format is getting postponed only by a week primarily to facilitate the conversion of delegate registration from offline to the online format. As informed earlier, about 26 films from the world cinema category shall be showcased in the online format of the film festival”, he added.

For registration to the online format of PIFF, visit https://www.piffindia.com/