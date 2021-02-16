Pune: Separate passes for online, theatre screenings to make PIFF costlier for film enthusiasts this year

As per organisers, those who will buy online screening passes, will be able to watch “only 26 recent films” on the virtual platform while those who will buy the passes for physical festival will be able to attend theatrical screenings of about 150 international films.

FILM ENTHUSIASTS wanting to enjoy world cinema at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF), to be held between March 4 and 11 in a hybrid format, will have to be ready to shell out more with organisers planning separate passes for theatre and online screenings.

Delegate registrations for PIFF, the official film festival of Maharashtra organised by Pune Film Foundation (PFF) headed by filmmaker Jabbar Patel, commenced on Tuesday.

This year, the organisers said, delegate passes can be purchased at Rs 600 each to attend film screenings in theatres, while a separate pass, costing Rs 500 per head, will have to be obtained for online screenings. Last year, which saw a physical edition like all previous years, the cost of delegate pass was Rs 800 for the general audience and Rs 600 for students, senior citizens and film club members.

People purchasing online screening passes will be able to watch “only 26 recent films” on the virtual platform, while those with passes for the theatre screenings will be able to attend around 150 international films.

The physical screenings will take place at PVR, Pavillion Mall on SB Road, National Film Archive of India (Law College Road) and Inox (Camp). The online registration will be available on http://www.piffindia.com from February 16, while spot registration will commence at these venues from February 25 onwards.

Although PIFF is held in January every year, the 19th edition of the festival has been pushed to March after the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) delayed its slot due to the Covid-19 pandemic. IFFI, the biggest film festival in the country, was held between January 14 and 24.