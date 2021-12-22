Pune International Centre’s book ‘Rising to the China Challenge’ wins SKOCH Literature award

‘Rising to the China Challenge: Winning Through Strategic Patience and Flexible Policies’, a book authored by leading members of Pune International Centre has received the prestigious SKOCH Literature Award 2021.

The award was received by Dr Ajit Ranade, one of the co-authors and a founder member of PIC, on December 19, at a ceremony at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Dr Ranade, Executive President & Chief Economist of the Aditya Birla Group, received the award from Mr Sameer Kochar, Chairman SKOCH Group and CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra.

The citation for the award said: “The book is an apt narrative on handling the rising China challenge in context of conflict that has resurfaced on the Sino-Indian border.”

The other authors of the book are Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, Dr Vijay Kelkar, Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Ambassador Gautam Bambawale and Prof. Ajay Shah.

Amb Gautam Bambawale, one of the co-authors and the former Indian ambassador to China, Pakistan and Bhutan observed: “As China grows more powerful it seeks hegemony in Asia and the world at large. This has made the India – China border areas less peaceful. There also exists a huge asymmetry between our two countries. In such circumstances, India can meet the China challenge through strategic patience and fast paced economic growth.”

About the book, Dr Ganesh Natarajan said: “After lagging behind China in key industry sectors for decades, we have launched a series of initiatives for growth. Our book provides a researched perspective for India to move to a formidable size economy by 2047.”

Dr Ajit Ranade who received the award on behalf of PIC said: “Steadily increasing its economic might is the most effective strategy for India to meet the challenge of an increasingly hegemonic and belligerent China.”

Published in 2021 by Rupa Publications India Ltd, the book was written on the backdrop of the 2020 clash in Galwan provoked by China. The book examines the new challenges in Sino-Indian relations from India’s point of view and suggests elements for an Indian strategic response.

The SKOCH Literature Awards are conferred on the best books on public policy and the SKOCH Public Policy LITFest endeavours to bring public policy literature to the forefront of public discourse and decision making.

