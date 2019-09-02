Pune International Centre releases policy paper on agricultural reforms

The Pune International Centre (PIC) recently released a policy paper on “Institutional and Policy Reforms to Accelerate Agriculture Growth in Maharashtra”.

Speaking at the launch, Pratap Pawar, chairman, PIC at MCCIA, said, “Many institutions are working hard to reform agricultural policies in India. It is very crucial to receive and impart knowledge through such policies and it should be imparted to farmers as well.”

Presenting the report, Umesh Sarangi, former Chairman, NABARD, listed out several challenges in land reforms in the agricultural domain in Maharashtra and what can be done to make them more viable. “The restrictive provisions in the tenancy laws should be scrapped and the leasing in and out of the land should be made legal and hassle-free. If that is done, then tenants will be able to avail themselves of credit, insurance and other opportunities,” he said.

He also advocated the use of Genetically Modified (GM) crop in India to withstand pests, drought and increase productivity. “Adoption of GM crop technology has reduced use of chemical pesticides by 37 per cent, increased crop yields by 22 per cent and increased farmers profit by 68 per cent. Policymakers should also adopt a one water pricing method and implement it for all uses of water across the state,” he added.

Anil Supanekar, trustee, PIC, said, “Agriculture data needs to be reliable and with ‘high frequency’ that will reflect the necessary details and scope of the problem at a basic level. The Union government should establish a central-level institution with state-level branches for data management.”

Vishal Gaikwad, research scholar, GIPE, said, “If we look at agriculture as an industry, then many of our problems will be solved. Maharashtra’s economy continues to be agrarian as a majority of the population is dependent on agriculture. The challenges it faces include low productivity, lack of diversification, water and post-harvest facilities.”

‘Enormous challenges and opportunities in the electric mobility sector’

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture organised a one-day seminar on “emerging trends in electric mobility” recently where experts held discussions on challenges and opportunities in the electric mobility sector.

Delivering the welcome address, N K Bedarkar, chairman, electronics committee, MCCIA, said, “There are enormous challenges and even opportunities in the electric mobility sector. Electric mobility is set to bring in a lot of disruption in the auto industry and this seminar will provide a guideline as to how we can tackle this disruption.”

Pradeep Bhargava, president, MCCIA, said, “Every industry, including that of consumer electronics, has seen major transformations in the last few years. Unlike a television or light bulb, which can be completely replaced, in automobiles, in terms of electric mobility not everything is changing. So sensibility lies is acknowledging change and there is opportunity for those who understand automobiles.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), said, “Electric mobility is definitely an opportunity and it is very relevant. We are all suffering from air pollution. There is also a need to reduce import of oil. The opportunities and challenges need to be clearly identified to be sustainable in this sector. We are hearing a lot regarding electric vehicles and electric mobility is sure to come.”

He said e-corridors will open opportunities for heavy vehicles to be electrified. “Those working in power electronic sector, energy management, cooling systems, IOT have huge opportunities. However, one has to be mindful of the readiness of the consumer, especially individuals. So, reliability must be ensured in terms of electric vehicles. The other factor is the cost. If all these are thought of then there are definitely a lot of opportunities in this sector. The government has foresight for research and development of electric mobility and a centre of excellence has been set up at ARAI. One new area that will open up with EV is the charging infrastructure.”

‘New wage code Bill is in interest of unorganised workers’

At a workshop on “Impact of Code on Wages on Industry,” experts said the new wage code Bill introduced by the Central government was in the interest of the unorganised workforce.

The National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Pune Chapter and Law Practitioners Associate (LLPA) had organised the workshop at Navalmal Firodia Auditorium, Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute on Friday.

The speakers included Vinod Bidwaik,VP, HR, Alfalaval India, advocates Jayant Kulkarni and Aditya Joshi, president LLPA.

Dr G Manjunath, Commissioner of Labour Welfare, Karnataka, was the chief guest. He said the government is simplifying age old laws and moving towards ease of doing business. “As part of the rationalisation of archaic labour laws, the government has decided to formulate all Labour Laws into four codes,” he said. The first code on wages has been passed as a law.

He spoke about the impact of the new code on the industry and how it would improve ease of doing business. He said the law covers both unorganised and organised sectors.

More than 250 HR professionals from Pune attended the programme.