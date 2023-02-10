scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Pune International Centre prepares ‘manifesto for climate-secure future’, to hold youth environment fest

The YouCAN fest will be held on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan on Ghole Road.

According to the team, the primary purpose of preparing the “youth manifesto” is to present the youth’s demands to policymakers, including local political and government leadership, and increase citizens’ awareness and sensitivity towards climate change and critical environmental issues. (File photo: Twitter/@PuneIntCentre)
Listen to this article
Pune International Centre prepares ‘manifesto for climate-secure future’, to hold youth environment fest
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

To make climate action an election agenda, the Pune International Centre’s EECC (energy, environment and climate change) team has prepared “India’s Youth Manifesto for a Climate-Secure Future” and will organise the YouCAN (Youth Climate Action Nexus) Environment Fest.

The team gives policy advice to governments on sustainable climate-oriented social and economic actions. It works under the leadership of Amitav Mallik.

According to the team, the primary purpose of preparing the “youth manifesto” is to present the youth’s demands to policymakers, including local political and government leadership, and increase citizens’ awareness and sensitivity towards climate change and critical environmental issues.

The environment fest will be held from 10am to 8pm on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan on Ghole Road.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

The fest is billed as an exciting opportunity for students, businesses, researchers or anyone who wishes to gain deeper insights into climate change to exchange ideas and possible solutions for overcoming the grave challenge.

More from Pune

The fest will consist of various events, including Paryavaran Peth, an exhibition of city-based green businesses. At Career Katta, environment experts will guide youth on finding green career opportunities. Other events include a round-table discussion with politicians on the need for climate action, an inter-college debate competition on “climate dilemma”, and musical and cultural performances.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 15:50 IST
Next Story

Delhi Classical Music Festival returns to the capital after three years

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close