Pune International Centre prepares ‘manifesto for climate-secure future’, to hold youth environment fest

To make climate action an election agenda, the Pune International Centre’s EECC (energy, environment and climate change) team has prepared “India’s Youth Manifesto for a Climate-Secure Future” and will organise the YouCAN (Youth Climate Action Nexus) Environment Fest.

The team gives policy advice to governments on sustainable climate-oriented social and economic actions. It works under the leadership of Amitav Mallik.

According to the team, the primary purpose of preparing the “youth manifesto” is to present the youth’s demands to policymakers, including local political and government leadership, and increase citizens’ awareness and sensitivity towards climate change and critical environmental issues.

The environment fest will be held from 10am to 8pm on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Sanskritik Bhavan on Ghole Road.

The fest is billed as an exciting opportunity for students, businesses, researchers or anyone who wishes to gain deeper insights into climate change to exchange ideas and possible solutions for overcoming the grave challenge.

The fest will consist of various events, including Paryavaran Peth, an exhibition of city-based green businesses. At Career Katta, environment experts will guide youth on finding green career opportunities. Other events include a round-table discussion with politicians on the need for climate action, an inter-college debate competition on “climate dilemma”, and musical and cultural performances.