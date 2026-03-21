Pune gears up for second edition of International Agri Hackathon; registrations open

The event aims to bring together innovators, startups, researchers, students and progressive farmers from across India and abroad to work on practical, scalable solutions for real-world problems facing Indian agriculture

Pune is preparing to host the second edition of the International Agri Hackathon from May 15 to 17, at the College of Agriculture, Pune. The event, which follows a successful first edition, is being jointly organised by the Pune District Administration, the Department of Agriculture (Government of Maharashtra), and leading agricultural institutions in the region.

The initiative is being led by Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, who described the hackathon as an important step towards bringing technology closer to farmers. “The hackathon is a significant step towards integrating technology with agriculture to empower farmers, improve productivity, and ensure food security,” he said, urging as many participants as possible to register and take part.