Pune gears up for second edition of International Agri Hackathon; registrations open

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Pune is preparing to host the second edition of the International Agri Hackathon from May 15 to 17, at the College of Agriculture, Pune. The event, which follows a successful first edition, is being jointly organised by the Pune District Administration, the Department of Agriculture (Government of Maharashtra), and leading agricultural institutions in the region.
The initiative is being led by Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, who described the hackathon as an important step towards bringing technology closer to farmers. “The hackathon is a significant step towards integrating technology with agriculture to empower farmers, improve productivity, and ensure food security,” he said, urging as many participants as possible to register and take part.
The event aims to bring together innovators, startups, researchers, students and progressive farmers from across India and abroad to work on practical, scalable solutions for real-world problems facing Indian agriculture. Participation is open to individuals and teams with an interest in agri-technology, regardless of background.
Participants will work across nine broad themes: soil health and management; smart water management and automation; farm mechanisation using artificial intelligence and robotics; agri processing and value chain development; renewable energy and agro-waste management; crop protection and pest management; climate-resilient and digital agriculture; AI and technology-based tools for agriculture administration; and technology for disaster management, crop loss assessment and prediction.
The hackathon follows a competitive format. The top prize is set at Rs 25 lakh, with Rs 15 lakh for the runner-up. Beyond the cash awards, winning teams will also have access to incubation support and funding opportunities, making it an attractive platform for early-stage agri-tech startups.
Organisers say the hackathon is designed not just as a competition, but as a collaboration platform where industry, government and academic institutions can work together to find affordable and scalable solutions for the agriculture sector. With two editions now underway, Pune is steadily establishing itself as a centre for agricultural technology and entrepreneurship in India.