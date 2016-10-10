Pune: Interim relief for Deputy Collector in SDO re-appointment case

In a bizarre chain of events over appointments in the Pune division for the rank of deputy collectors, the state government issued orders for transfer of officers and recalled them within hours. This was not all. The deputy collector who was appointed as Sub Divisional Officer Haveli — Sanjeev Deshmukh approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) and got interim relief in the case and the government order is expected within seven days.

The officer who was earlier given the orders— Jyoti Kadam will have to wait for the government’s orders. She was earlier given the transfer orders for Kolhapur as deputy election officer but had requested to continue in Pune and had got the appointment as SDO Haveli hours after Deshmukh had taken over. In what could be termed as the most unique case of appointments, Deshmukh was given an interim relief stating that the orders of the state government stands till it gives a final verdict. Deshmukh said that the MAT orders stated that the orders issued by the state government on September 14 and September 22 has been stayed and the applicant will be allowed to work as SDO Haveli.

“I have shown the orders to offices of Divisional Commissioner and offices of District collector,” said Deshmukh. However, Kadam has said that it was interim relief orders and the state was expected to give a final verdict on their case within seven days.

The orders were issued as per the norms under transfer rules and rules of the Election Commission. The officers who have served three years have to be transferred to another district or those in the home district who have completed three years are transferred to another district.

However, on September 15 even as the orders were issued for certain officers, some officers who were marked for other districts got to continue in the same home district. The orders are issued by the government from the office of the principal secretary. Government officers have expressed their unrest over the "change in transfer orders in hours" and questioned the transparency of the process.

The orders issued had Food Distribution officer of Pune Jyoti Kadam appointed as Resident Deputy Collector, Kolhapur, and within a few hours, a fresh order was issued where she was made Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Haveli. This post was earlier allotted to Satara resident deputy collector Sanjeev Deshmukh who had taken charge already. However, within 24 hours, fresh orders were again issued for these changes. The earlier order had stated Solapur food distribution officer Dinesh Bhaldar as the new FDO and this order was again taken back and another officer from Solapur, Shahaji Pawar, was appointed to that post.

