Pune institutes host virtual Science Day events

In possibly a first, the National Science Day celebrations in India have gone virtual this year.

In possibly a first, the National Science Day celebrations in India have gone virtual this year.

Observed on February 28 every year to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect, the day, under normal circumstances, would have seen several city-based research and scientific institutions hold Open Day for students and the general public. However, owing to the pandemic this year, the celebrations are online.

The day ahead has some interesting scientific talks, shows and presentations scheduled.

Some city institutes, who have organised programmes on the occasion include the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA). The centre will have a live ‘Question-Answer session’ with eminent cosmologist Jayant Narlikar at 2 pm on the day.

The Science Park at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has organised an aeromodelling show

The TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) has lined up student science models through short video sessions and also talks on the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.