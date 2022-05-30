Pune institute to offer BBA course in healthcare sector

The Sancheti Healthcare Academy (SHA) has decided to introduce a new undergraduate programme – Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) in Hospitals and Healthcare – from this academic year. The three-year degree course has been approved by the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Manisha Sanghvi, executive director, Sancheti Group of Institutes, told indianexpress.com, “With rapid transformation in healthcare systems, there is a growing need to ensure that quality healthcare services are accessible to all sectors of society. Hospital managers are now combining business expertise with an understanding of the healthcare system to increase efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare delivery and patient satisfaction.”

“This will also help students with requisite exposure to the healthcare sector globally, so that they may be aptly employed in various verticals of the same,” she added.

SHA sources said the programme is being offered in addition to the diploma programme in hospital management, conducted by the institute for the past 38 years. Students who have passed Class XII from any stream can opt for the course. The annual course fee is Rs 75,000.