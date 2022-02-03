Pune: Seriously injured in accident at AFK a few days ago, officer dies

An officer of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) in Pune, who had sustained grievous injuries in an accident that took place during the process of drying explosives on January 24, succumbed during treatment on Wednesday.

The deceased officer has been identified as D R Thakre, who was posted as a junior works manager (chemical). The accident had taken place in a section of the AFK which handles large quantities of explosives for the manufacturing of ammunition.

A departmental inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the AFK said in a press statement issued on January 25.

After the accident, Thakre was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for treatment. Authorities at Ruby Hall Clinic said that Thakre, who had sustained severe head injury, succumbed on Wednesday.

AFK officials said drying of explosives is a process in which the explosive powders, which are transported in the form of paste, are dried to be further filled into the ammunition canisters.