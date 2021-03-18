Pune infrastructure watch: Seven new flights announced, Kedar Jadhav starts cricket academy, and more

With these additions, the number of flight movement will go up to 94 by the first week of April. (File)

Seven new flights will commence operations from Pune airport from last week of March, improving the connectivity of the city which has suffered greatly owing to the restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new flights will connect Pune with Goa, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Kochi.

At present, there are about 80 flight movements from Pune airport with slightly less than 10,000 passengers taking off or alighting at the airport, which is a civil enclave. On Wednesday, for instance, 78 flight movements happened from the airport with 3662 passengers arriving and 1843 passengers departing from the airport.

Among the new flights, the flight to Kochi will operate daily, while the flights to Goa and Darbhanga will operate six days a week. Flights to Durgapur, Gwalior and Varanasi will operate thrice a week and the Pune-Jabalpur flight will operate twice a week.

With these additions, the number of flight movement will go up to 94 by the first week of April.

Land trouble continues to affect PMAY (Rural)

The ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Rural) continues to face hurdles in the Pune district owing to unavailability of owned plots and delay in allotment of pasture lands to such beneficiaries from the revenue department lot.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, the scheme is lagging way behind the target in the district with only about 9,000 homes constructed so far since the launch in 2016-17 against the target of constructing as many as 21,818 homes by 2020-21. The district administration had earlier identified 4,520 beneficiaries who were allotted a house under the scheme but did not own a plot. The Maharashtra government had launched a scheme to provide a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to help such beneficiaries get a plot.

However, the recent numbers obtained from the Pune Zilla Parishad shows that of the 2,026 proposals that were sent for allotment of pasture lands to landless beneficiaries only 1,116 have been approved while 795 proposals still remain pending with the state revenue department.

Under the scheme, the district administration has also trained 520 masons and have also constructed demo houses in all 13 villages of the district.

Kedar Jadhav starts cricket academy in Kothrud

Pune boy and Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav has started a cricket academy to train city boys in the gentlemen’s game.

Christened Kedar Jadhav Cricket Academy, the facility is equipped with two indoor pitches, a state-of-the-art bowling machine, a throwdown specialist, and day-night practice.

“Practice and coaching plays a crucial role to give the players an upper cut to success. My dream to provide all the better facilities to the budding cricketers has finally turned into a reality today,” said Jadhav at the event which was attended by his family members, sports journalist Sunandan Lele, Sanmitra team’s Divakar Nimkar and Dhananjay Barve and coach Santosh Jedhe.