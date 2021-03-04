Pune Infrastructure Watch: First Metro Station ‘almost complete’, new bridge on Pavana, and PMC’s push for environment conservation projects

Sant Tukaram Nagar may become the first Metro Station under the Pune Metro project to be completed. The Station, which is located on the Chinchwad-Swargate corridor of Pune Metro, is done with the civil work and the electrical and other touch-ups for the stations are presently being undertaken, Pune Metro authorities have said. “About 95 per cent work is over,” Pune Metro officials have said.

As per the original timeline given by the Metro Authorities, the station was to be finished six months ago but owing to the lockdown caused by COVID-19 and subsequent flight of the migrant labourers, the completion got delayed.

The station lies on a six kilometres ‘priority stretch’ of the project from Sant Tukaram Nagar to Phugewadi, work on which is going on at a war footing and the progress is faster than the rest of the components of the project. There are two priority stretches of Pune Metro, the other being Vanaz Corner to Garware College on the Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor.

“The work on the station started in December 2019. We have almost completed the work. It’s almost 95 per cent complete with electrical and other minor works under progress,” said Hemant Sonawane, Public Relations Officer, Pune Metro.

He said that three other stations on the stretch were also in various stages of completion – for example Phugewadi was 50 per cent complete – and work on the entire stretch was to be finished before the end of the year.

“We have promised to make this stretch functional by the end of 2021,” said Sonawane.

Parallel Bridge on Pavana River

Citizens travelling between Pimple Saudagar and Pimpri can be hope to see an easier journey as the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has commenced work on constructing a parallel bridge on river Pavana on Pimpale Saudagar-Pimpri Road. the land-breaking ceremony of the project was undertaken digitally at the hands of Union Miniter of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar last week.

The bridge, which will come up parallelly to the existing bridge, will have a width of 12 metres and length of 200 metres. A work order for the project was issued in December 2020 and the work has finally commenced now. As per authorities with PCMC, the construction work will be completed within 18 months.

The project will cost PCMC Rs 12.31 crore and contribute towards easing of the traffic by allowing one-way traffic on each of the two bridges. The bridge will also pedestrians as it will have a broad pathway helping them cross the bridge. The plan to construct a parallel bridge on the Pavana River was first envisaged in 2011 and a survey was conducted to find out the feasibility. The project was discussed in the PCMC standing committee in May 2011 but the project got delayed.

PMC’s push for environment conservation projects

For conservation of environment in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to spend Rs 2 crore in 2021-22 fiscal on projects that will bring in check the carbon emission. These include expenditure on expanding the solar installations on buildings owned by the civic body, setting up electric vehicles charging stations and CNG fuel stations as well as commissioning studies to guage the impact of climate change on local environment.

The PMC has so far installed solar power generation projects on 34 civic buildings. It would further continue the initiative to install solar panels on more civic buildings and made a provision of Rs 50 lakh for the purpose. The civic body also declared its intention to develop a solar park in the city.

Around three lakh new vehicles come on streets every year. There are at least 25,000 new CNG-run vehicles hitting the road every year. The increasing shortage of petrol and diesel along with rising prices is likely to encourage citizens to purchase CNG-run vehicles in future. Thus, the PMC realising the need of CNG pumps has decided to set up new CNG stations in civic properties across the city at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The electric vehicle is going to bring a big change in transportation. The dependency on vehicles running on petroleum fuels and will help in reducing the air pollution. The trend of use of electric vehicles would reduce the expenditure on fuel and maintenance as they are safe, efficient and environment friendly. The union government has planned to establish the country as electric vehicle country by 2030 and the PMC has decided to set up 50 electric vehicle charging stations in civic owned parking bays for which a contract would be signe with Energy Efficient Services Ltd. The civic body would be spending at least Rs 50 lakh for the purpose.

Lastly, the PMC would be undertaking study on climate change so as to take steps for protection of the environment through projects Climate change is affecting the lives of citizens due to the changing environment. It has an adverse impact on Agriculture, Water, Biodiversity and public health.