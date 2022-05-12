Pune Infra Watch: Pune Zila Parishad to use its land on Sinhagad Fort for heritage, tourism development activity

To promote tourism and create awareness among citizens over the historical importance of the Sinhagad Fort and provide necessary facilities for tourists, the Pune Zila Parishad has decided to develop the land it owns on the top of the monument. Thousands of citizens visit the Sinhagad Fort, which is close to Pune city and is a favourite destination of trekkers.

“The one-acre land of Pune Zila Parishad on the Sinhagad Fort was lying vacant. Thus, the zila parishad on the instructions of the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has decided to develop it,” said Yuvraj Desai, Executive Engineer of Pune Zila Parishad.

The plot is on the south side cliff edge of the fort plateau near the memorial of warrior Tanaji Malusare, who lost his life while capturing the fort for the Maratha kingdom, with Torna and Purandar ranges visible with naked eyes. The place is scenic as well as historically very famous so while developing the plot due consideration shall be given to the historical importance and to the surrounding and adjoining Sahyadri ranges and hills, said Desai.

The Sinhagad Fort has historical importance and it was necessary to develop the land accordingly, Desai said. “The Pune Zila Parishad has invited concept for the development of the land in accordance with the historical importance of the place integrating with tourism activities. We have asked private agencies to come forward and submit a development plan for the land. The structures should be as per the historical importance of the fort. There should be facilities for tourists as well. It will help the zila parishad to generate revenue,” he said.

The private agency will have complete freedom in preparing the concept for the development of the land which would be finalised after discussing with the state archaeology department and forest department, he said. Its feature should include the history of the place, entrance, fort palace-like structure, reception and waiting, activity area, seating area, landscaped area, shops, viewing gallery, food court, historical display area, documentary telecasting facilities, murals, restrooms, pathways, and electrification. The landscaping should be as per the historical outlook of the plot which includes the areas of the Samadhi Sthal and Sthal lighting. The structure should be fully ventilated and illuminated with the use of natural light and ventilation.

A six-member board led by Pune Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer would assess the concept plans submitted by the architect firms.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Pvt Ltd launched a bus service for tourists from May 1 from the foothill of the fort to the top. Electric buses have been introduced to take the tourists to the fort as the forest department has banned private vehicles on the route. Tourists can either take the bus or climb to the fort. The Sinhagad fort is at a distance of 30 km from Pune city and is 760 metres above ground and 1,312 metres above sea level.