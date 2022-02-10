Pune Infra Watch: Smart City aims to resolve traffic issues with ‘smart signalling’

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has said that it would soon launch ‘smart signalling’ under Adaptive Traffic Management System (ATMS) to resolve traffic issues as well as reduce pollution in the city. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will spend Rs 58 crore for the operation and maintenance of the project, said officials.

“Smart signalling with the ATMS is an ambitious project to resolve the traffic issue of the city. The Pune Smart City corporation has shortlisted an agency to implement the project and soon work would be started on it,” said PSCDCL chief executive officer Sanjay Kolte.

The project will be implemented in two phases with 125 junctions covered in phase one and the remaining 136 in the second phase, he said.

The new traffic system is the one that adapts to traffic situations in real-time, Kolte said. “It is based on a feedback system that counts the vehicles and supplies resources. It decides the best-suited model based on real-time demand at the location, real-time situation in an area or corridor and historical data based on the day as well as time. It will also provide data sources to perform traffic modelling for the future,” he said.

“The system will allow managing emergencies using ‘green wave’ for the police, ambulance, fire or BRT service,” Kotle said.

Once the system is operational, the ‘smart signalling’ system is expected to reduce travel time as well as pollution in the city, said officials.

According to the officials, the major components of the ATMS are adaptive traffic controllers at junctions, traffic lights and traffic sensors, travel-time devices, variable message signboards and integration with a command control centre. The control system will have screens to monitor the sensors and cameras across the city.

An operation centre will host the servers and act as the primary data centre and traffic control command centre that will aggregate incoming data streams onto a single platform, provide traffic flow estimates for the near future on a real-time basis and assist in analysing the impact of alternative traffic management strategies, said officials.

Meanwhile, civic activist Vivek Velankar has objected to the implementation of the project. “The PMC is unaware of the technology to be adopted for the project. Also, there is no information on guarantee for the project by the private agency executing the project. It is completely wrong for elected representatives to commit Rs 11.58 crore each till next five years for implementation of the project about which they themselves are unaware,” he said.

In a communication to Pune Smart City, chief engineer Srinivas Kandul has sought the details of the guarantee for the project and the responsibilities to be entrusted to the private agency on operation and maintenance of the project.