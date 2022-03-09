Pune Infra Watch: PMRDA mulls upgradation of master plan for Pune International Exhibition and Convention Center

Citing changed market dynamics in the last 12 years, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to update the master plan for the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Center (PIECC) to be developed at Moshi on a 96.83-hectare land in Pimpri Chinchwad.

“The state government had sanctioned the master plan for PIECC in 2010 and entrusted the Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) to implement it. However, the PCNTDA has now been merged into PMRDA. The metropolitan authority will now anchor development of PIECC with an overarching aim to develop the project on a global scale, generate employment opportunities and create an ecosystem of service industries for promotion of trade and business,” said a PMRDA officer.

The Master Plan of the project was sanctioned by the state government in 2010. It consisted of an open exhibition, three exhibition halls, convention centre and a museum, VIP lounge, convenient shopping facilities, bus depot, multi-level car parking, commercial or retail spaces, helipads, star and budget hotels, primary school and a dispensary.

He said, “The PMRDA is of the view that the market dynamics have significantly changed since the master plan of the PIECC was sanctioned. Therefore, it is critical to undertake a proper market assessment for this project, including demand for exhibition and convention centre and its allied products such as commercial, retail and the hospitality sectors. A revised market assessment exercise will identify product mix and sizing which is financially sustainable leading to an updated master plan that is aligned to the market demand and pricing.”

As per the existing master plan, the PIECC consists of an open exhibition centre of 98,000 square metre, three close exhibition halls of 35,000 square metre each and a convention centre for a capacity of 5,000 persons at a time.

The construction work of the compound wall for the land and the levelling work of the 11-hectare land is completed as of now. A no objection certificate has been given by the environment department for the open exhibition centre and a contractor has been appointed to work at the open exhibition centre.

The PMRDA is keen to explore the potential for commercial development of the land parcels within PIECC depending on the market demand assessment and feasibility. A PMRDA officer said it will develop the overall land parcel primarily through a PPP model or by itself using available resources, including government grants, depending on the selected development model and implementation plan.

“PMRDA is seeking proposals for appointment of Consultant for Transaction Adviser for Development of PIECC. This will help in updating the master plan of PIECC while taking into consideration the market demands and analysing the national and international exhibition and convention centres in the country and abroad,” he said.

The consultation would carry out site evaluation and assessment through information and documents of the master plan base map, land use map, demographic and socio-economic data, environmental features, topography, soil investigation report, assessment of existing internal and peripheral roads along with assessing site profile, including physical area, location, approach, connectivity and demographic and socio-economic profile of the surrounding areas.

There will be an analysis the potential trades and businesses in the region, the potential for tourism-related activities and the potential demand for such an exhibition-cum-convention facility along with an analysis of the hotel market in Pune Metropolitan Region for its size and ability to support the proposed facility.

The consultant has to analyse trends in the state, regional and the national meeting/MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) industry while conducting a demand analysis, including primary markets research and identifying demand generators or potential users of the proposed facility.

It should be done by interviewing potential customers, including meeting planners, event promoters and or consumers. It should also estimate the impact of potential business and tourism projects on the facility, PMRDA said. “The consultant should conduct benchmarking of similar project development undertaken by government authorities with private sector participation in India and internationally analyse and draw conclusions from benchmarking of national and international level and suggest additional activities that will boost the proposed PIECC project to realise it as a state-of-the-art landmark,” PMRDA said while adding that the consultant will have to carry out a detailed financial feasibility while exploring the possibility of revenue generation sources through monetization of plots, parking spaces, commercial development besides the exhibition-cum-commercial centre.

The PMRDA will provide connectivity through Metro rail along with road connectivity to the state and national highways as well as the proposed ring roads.