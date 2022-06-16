scorecardresearch
Pune Infra Watch: PMPML to install ‘Spit Bins’ at bus stands to keep surroundings clean

“Spitting in public places has always been a cause for concern and causes inconvenience to other citizens in the vicinity. This has become a more serious problem during the pandemic,” said a PMPML officer.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
Updated: June 16, 2022 11:49:21 am
“This is the first time that the PMPML is providing a bin facility for citizens,” the PMPML officer said. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

In a bid to ensure hygienic conditions for its commuters, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has decided to install ‘Spit Bins’ at its bus stands and depots to encourage citizens to spit in the bin and avoid inconveniencing other travellers.

“The unhygienic conditions in and around bus stops and depots due to spitting discourage citizens from waiting for PMPML buses. They prefer to use other modes of transport to avoid being in the vicinity of unhygienic areas at bus stops and depots. Thus, the PMPML has decided to address the issue by installing ‘Spit Bins’ at bus stops and depots,” the officer added.

The public transport company plans to install stainless steel bins of 12 inch diameter and 28 inch length. Each bin will have one refill bag and one recycle bag.

“This is the first time that the PMPML is providing a bin facility for citizens,” the PMPML officer said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had created public awareness against spitting in public places and had fined many citizens in the past, mainly during the peak of the pandemic in the city.

Incidentally, in Pune, spitting is common in public places, including bus stops, depots, gardens, parks, streets and even civic offices. Most offenders are citizens who chew tobacco or eat paan (betel leaves).

