Pune Infra Watch: PMPML to install boom barriers at 148 junctions on BRTS lanes

Struggling to provide an efficient Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) since its launch over a decade ago due to various reasons, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has now decided to install automatic boom barriers at 148 junctions on BRTS routes within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits.

Among the various reasons cited for the failure of BRTS is that private vehicles frequently enter the dedicated BRTS route, preventing buses from plying quickly. “The PMPML hopes to bring a check on private vehicles entering dedicated BRTS lanes by installing automatic boom barriers at 148 junctions on the eight BRTS routes in PMC and PCMC. They will be operated on a number plate recognition-based access control and monitoring system,” said Dattatraya Zende, PMPML traffic planner.

He said that after the number plate details of the BRTS buses are entered into the software system, the boom barriers will automatically recognise the number and clear the dedicated BRTS lane for the buses. It will also block the way for unknown vehicles.

The PMPML has successfully implemented boom barriers at eight junctions on the BRTS route as a pilot project, Zende said. “It is after the success of the pilot project that the boom barriers will be installed at 148 junctions,” he added.

In the past, there were minor accidents where private vehicles entered the BRTS lane and were hit by the boom barriers. Zende said this project will enhance the safety of its commuters and citizens. Earlier, the PMPML had deputed traffic wardens to stop private vehicles from entering BRTS lanes but it did not receive much success.

The PMPML is the public transport bus service in the Pune Metropolitan region comprising the PMC, PCMC, Cantonment areas of Khadki, Pune and Dehu Road, and nearby 100 villages and towns. It is a special purpose vehicle jointly owned by PMC and PCMC. The PMPML provides bus services on 300 routes, covering a road network of 1,900 km, and caters to 11 lakh passengers per day.