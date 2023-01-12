Pune Infra Watch: PMC to start own hydropower plant on Mula-Mutha river

Stepping up its efforts to stem the rapidly increasing carbon emission due to urbanisation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Maharashtra is all set to start its own hydroelectric power plant by using the water from Mula-Mutha river that cuts across Pune city.

The civic body is set to showcase its initiative at the national conference of municipal commissioners and at the G20 meet in the next few days.

The power station is proposed at Bund Garden weir in Pune city. “The ecological and environmental aspects have been observed during the construction of the weir. The green energy power station has been planned on the left bank of the weir and the entire land for the project is in possession of the civic body,” said Srinivas Kandul, chief engineer of PMC. The energy generation is estimated at 2.46 Million Units (MUs) per annum.

“The PMC has been a leading civic body that focuses on energy conservation and explores ways to generate maximum renewal energy through its available resources. We will soon start generating electricity through the hydroelectric project,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Bund Garden weir has been constructed across the confluence junction of the Mula-Mutha- Pawana rivers, which are the tributaries of the Bhima river in the Krishna river basin. The weir has been renovated to improve the aesthetic view of Pune metropolitan city and to cater to downstream irrigation needs by utilising treated sewage water which is collected through the weir. There are several sewerage treatment plants located in the PMC and the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas that drain treated water into respective parent rivers or ‘nallas’ (canals). The water is then collectively stored at the Bund-Garden weir, downstream of the river.

The weir has five spillway flap gates controlled by a hoist installed above. On the left bank of the low dam, the PMC has installed one outlet controlled by a screw-type hand-controlled flap gate. During flood situations, the river remains swollen and all floodgates are opened to divert flood water. At this time, water is likely to flow over the entire weir and upstream as well as downstream water level remains the same. Hence during a flood situation, the power potential is practically zero.

Explaining the process, Srinivas Kandul, said that during the no-flood period, ascertained as 335 days in a year, the discharges from all STPs and post-monsoon flows are collected across the weir while the spillway gates are closed. “The difference in water level between upstream and downstream is almost constant and is 4.2m. All STP releases and free catchment inflow are totalling 842mld, thus providing 9.75 cumecs discharge into the river. This offers a good site for continuous power generation of 306 kW for 335 days. The PMC will make use of this power so as to improve renewable, eco-friendly energy sources,” Kandul said.

Advertisement

Now, the powerhouse has been planned with an installed capacity of 350 kW and power evacuation at 11 kV, by installing an outdoor switchyard on the left side adjacent to the powerhouse house above high flood level. An 11-KV sub-station of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. is available just 50 metres from the planned switchyard.