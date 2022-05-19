Pune Infra Watch: PMC to set up centralised command centre for all civic issues

Soon, Pune citizens who want to register a civic grievance can do so at a centralised Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) being set up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) as a single point of contact for such issues.

The ICCC will also act as a centre to monitor disaster management and traffic movement, and keep a check on illegal activities in the city.

In his order, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said that an IT-based centralised system will be set up to handle civic issues related to Smart City, police, fire department, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), road department, sewage department, electrical department, anti-encroachment department, water supply department, security department, tree department, garden department, health department and solid waste management department. A team of three civic officers led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Patil as nodal officer has been created to set up the ICCC, Kumar said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation already has a dedicated command and control centre for its disaster management department which is active 24/7 during the monsoon and is operational during office hours in the remaining part of the year.

Similarly, the city police has its own dedicated command and control centre in Pune Police Commissionerate and public transport bus company Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has set up its control centre at Swargate.

The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd too had set up a command and control centre near P L Deshpande Garden and it was used extensively during the pandemic to analyse and plan strategy to tackle Covid spread in the city.

“There have been command and control centres of a few civic departments. However, there is a need to have a centralised command and control centre to monitor all civic-related issues,” said Patil. The project, she said, is at a conceptual stage and will need in-depth study. “It would be citizen oriented and enable quick response to citizens’ concerns. The PMC will first prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the ICCC that would include infrastructure and use of the latest technology facilities,” Patil said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has a call centre under PMC Care initiative wherein citizens can register their complaints through various telecommunication means. However, doubts over its effectiveness have been raised with citizens pointing out that complaints are closed without being resolved.