PUNE INFRA WATCH: PMC to set up centralise command and control centre for all civic issues in city

Soon there would be a single point of contact for citizens to register their civic grievances as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up a centralized Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for the city. It will also act as a centre to monitor disaster situations, public, and traffic movement, and keep a check on illegal activities in the city.

In his order for setting up ICCC, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said a centralised system based on Information Technology will be set up for handling civic issues related to Smart City, Police, fire department, PMPML, road department, sewage department, electrical department, anti-encroachment department, water supply department, security department, tree department, garden department, health department and solid waste management department. A team of three civic officers will be led by deputy municipal commissioner Pratibha Patil as nodal officer for setting up the ICCC, he said.

“There have been command and control centres of a few civic departments. However, there is a need to have a centralised command and control centre to monitor all civic-related issues,” said Patil.

She said the setting up of ICCC is at concept stage and will need an in-depth study to set up a single command and control centre for addressing civic issues. “It would be citizen oriented and enable quick response to citizens’ concerns. The PMC will first prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the ICCC that would include infrastructure and use of latest technology facilities,” Patil said.

The PMC already has a call center under PMC Care initiative wherein citizens can register their complaint through various telecommunication means. However, there have been doubts over its effectiveness with citizens complaining that there complaints are closed without being resolved.

The PMC has a dedicated command and control centre for its disaster management department which is active 24 hours during the monsoon while being operational during office hours during the remaining part of the year. Similarly, the city police has its own dedicated command and control centre ind Pune police commissionerate and the public transport bus company, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), had set up its control centre at Swargate. The Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd too had set up a command and control centre near P L Deshpande Garden and it was used extensively during the pandemic to analyse and plan strategy to tackle the spread of Covid in the city.