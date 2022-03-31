Pune Infra Watch: PMC seeks 50% stake in Pune Metro’s proposed commercial properties

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) plans development of commercial establishment at depot and metro stations of Pune metro rail in the city to generate maximum non-fare revenue to sustain the expenditure of mass public transport facility. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) while allowing change of use of the land for commercial purpose has sought transfer of open as well as commercial area in the proposed establishments to the civic body.

The state government directed the PMC to change the reservation of land from public semi-public (PSP) for `metro station and depot allied activities and commercial’. The proposed land plot are 1,13,822 sq meter of plot in Kothrud, 28,000 sq meter in Parvati, 26,684 sq meter in Shivajinagar and 1,32,964 sq meter land in Bhamburda. The land plots of Kothrud and Parvati are owned by PMC but have been leased to Maha-Metro for 30 years on a nominal amount of Re 1 while the remaining two plots of Agriculture College and Court are owned by the state government.

“The four plots being handed over for Pune metro rail for development of metro rail station and development are presently reserved in `public and semi public’ category. Thus, it is necessary as per the Unified Development Control Rules (UDCPR) 40 percent of the open area of the land and 50 percent of constructed area should be handed over to the PMC,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar adding it will be communicated to the state Town Planning Department after the approval of general body.

The civic administration decision comes saying the civic body has earlier got instruction that the PMC should get 40 to 50 percent of revenue share from the multi-modal hub and commercial establishment being developed by Maha-Metro in civic own plot of 28,000 sq meter.

The PMC has urged that the development of commercial area should be done by getting the building plan sanctioned from civic body by paying development charges, he said in the proposal tabled in the city improvement committee of PMC.

The decision on sharing of revenue from the non-fare initiatives will be taken by state government and union government and presently the focus is on giving priority to actual work of Pune metro rail and provide the service to citizens.

The Maha-Metro is aiming for at least 50 percent revenue generation from non-fare resources. “The Pune metro plans to generate revenue from advertising at metro rail station, in coaches, development of properties, Transit Oriented Development (TOD) fee, cess and many other sources. We have so far not received any proposal of PMC on sharing of developed commercial properties. The Maha-Metro management would discuss and take a decision on it when the proposal is submitted to us,” said Hemant Sonawane, General Manager Public Relations at Maha-Metro.

The Pune metro rail was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 after that it was open for public from afternoon. Presently, metro rail is run on two stretches of 5 km from Garware college to Vanaz and 7 km from PCMC to Phugewadi with both the stretches having five stations each. There are 27 rides on each direction of the both stretches with a gap of every half an hour starting at 8 am and ending with last trip at 9 pm.

It plans to complete the first phase of project by December this year and operate it service from Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate.