Pune Infra Watch: PMC to prepare detailed project report to resolve waterlogging in city

After facing the wrath of the city residents over waterlogging during monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and undertake remedial measures in the rain-affected areas this year.

“The PMC has been working hard to resolve waterlogging in the city. However, the heavy rain has led to stagnation of water in new places and we want to take up a technical study for it and carry out the remedial measures accordingly,” said an officer with the drainage department in the civic body.

He said the PMC had prepared a stormwater master plan for old city limits and the work of constructing a network of stormwater drains has been done in a phased manner for the past few years.

“Now, the PMC wants to take up a similar kind of work for places affected due to heavy rain in the city limits. Hence, a comprehensive plan is required taking into account the existing issues of frequently flooding locators in the city,” the officer said.

The PMC will collect rainfall data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) to identify the frequently flooding spots and prepare a location map accordingly.

It will conduct a survey of frequent flooding spots and prepare a report showing causes of flooding and solutions to avoid them.

The officer said that the topographic survey will be done with total stations as per site requirements for designing the proposed solution for the flooding spots on roads, streams, and culverts.

The work would also include preparing hydraulic design by calculating catchment area, runoff calculation as per recommended return period and sizing of the proposed section to resolve the flooding problem on road with appropriate slope and velocity.

The detailed project report (DPR) will include summary, problem and solution statement, hydraulic design, detailed cost estimates and drawings of the site, and the evaluation of the current carrying capacity of natural streams in the project area.

The report for the project would identify frequently flooding spots and encroachment of natural streams and recommend appropriate measures to solve the problem of water stagnation at these spots. The stormwater network would be shown in a GIS map with attributes such as estimated runoff and proposed sizes of drains.

The detailed expenses for the proposed stormwater drainage components such as road drain, ‘nallah’ improvements, flooding spots and culverts will be done in the next four months so that the work will be taken up in phases as per the availability of funds, the officer said.

The PMC had earlier prepared a stormwater master plan for the area within the old city limits of 324 sq km. Under this plan, the PMC had prepared detailed maps of existing natural drains and proposed sizes for road drains and natural streams. This has immensely helped the civic body to maintain the existing natural drains and manage flooding. But Pune has now expanded with the inclusion of 23 fringe villages taking its total area to 518 sq km.