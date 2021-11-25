Pune Infra Watch: PMC plans to set up waste pre-processing units at transfer stations

To reduce waste disposal through secondary transportation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to set up waste pre-processing facilities at transfer stations across the city by processing a minimum of 50 metric tonne of wet waste each day at three of the seven transfer stations.

“There are a total of seven transfer stations from where the waste collected through primary collections from across the city is transported to mega processing plants. However, PMC wants to reduce waste being carried through secondary transportation. Thus, the project is proposed for a minimum of 50 MTPD at each location,” said a civic officer.

PMC has sought proposals for wet or dry waste processing received at transfer stations. Based on the proposals received, PMC intends to create an infrastructure for pre-processing of the wet waste along with its operation and maintenance for 15 years using Briquetting or HDS technology. This project would be implemented through a Design Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) contract.

Design, finance engineering, procurement and construction of the organic wet waste, including Green and Organic pre-processing facility using Briquetting or HDS or similar technology, at minimum three locations — Kothrud (Bavdhan Biogas), Katraj (K-1 Biogas) and Ghole Road (Ecoman Shed/Biogas site) or any other feasible site. The site will be provided with a covered structure of 5,000-7,000 sq ft and a clear height of 22 ft.

The agency will be responsible for operation, maintenance, repair and refurbishment of the facility for the period of 15 years along with the responsibility of the disposal of the by-products generated.

“As on date, PMC will provide space at three locations for pre-processing of a minimum of 50 MTPD at each site, however, based on the performance of the facilities and need of PMC to process wet waste, PMC may provide additional locations for the same,” a civic officer said, adding, the operations are required to be conducted by the contractor everyday for all 340 days of the calendar year.

The quantity of the organic wet waste processed per day should not be less than 80% of the installed capacity. It should be able to process household organic wet waste, segregated market green waste, coconut waste, hotel and restaurant wet waste, garden waste, including twigs and green matter and water hyacinth. Moreover, the processing plant should not generate any foul odour or toxic gases and the output product — Briquets or HDS or similar products — should be used as a fuel and has commercial revenue-generating potential, he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.