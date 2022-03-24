Pune Infra Watch: PMC to acquire 115 residential properties in Ganj Peth for Phule monument expansion

In a push to the expansion of a monument of 19th-century social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule at Ganj Peth, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to acquire 115 residential properties adjacent to the two separate memorials of the Phule couple that exist now and convert the reservation of the area as `integration and extension to Mahatma Phule Wada memorial’.

The Maharashtra government has recently announced Rs 100 crore for the expansion of the monument Phule Wada in Ganj Peth, the residence of the couple.

“The 125th commemoration of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule took place on March 10, 2022. The Phule couple’s residence Phule Wada is in Ganj Peth in Pune city. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will provide Rs 100 crore this year for the expansion of the monument, which is a state-protected heritage site,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the finance minister, had said while tabling the state budget for 2022-23.

At present, Phule Wada is reserved as a ‘heritage structure’ in the development plan (DP) of the city. The residence of the Phule couple was declared as a state heritage structure in 1992. Its conservation and renovation are done by the state government. The Phule Wada is with the archaeological department and listed in heritage grade 1.

The Phule Wada was built in 1852 in Ganj Peth where the Phule couple stayed for a certain period in life. Mahatma Phule worked for the oppressed class of society and he along with his wife Savitribai contributed to the education and empowerment of women. They started the first girls’ school in Bhidewada.

The Phule Wada was later converted into a museum with busts of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in the courtyard. The area also has a well that Phule had opened for the “untouchables” who were not permitted to use public wells back in the days.

The PMC has developed a memorial of Savitribai Phule in a nearby area at a distance 150 metres from Phule Wada. The civic body has developed an auditorium, library and child care centre in the premises which are owned by the PMC and reserved as `public and semi-public area’.

It has been decided to connect both Phulewada and the memorial of Savitribai Phule to carry out the expansion and develop a monument of Phule couple in a spacious area. The PMC has handed over 30 per cent of the land cost amounting to Rs 14.20 crore to the land acquisition department for starting the acquisition of the adjacent properties for the purpose considering it is a non-development plan (non-DP) activity.

“A total of 10,942 square metres of area is being acquired for extension of the Mahatma Phule Wada memorial. A total of 115 residential properties adjacent to the existing memorials would be acquired for the purpose,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

On November 25 last year, the state government had issued a notification for making the reservation of the area as ‘amalgamation and extension of Mahatma Phulewada memorial and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule memorial’ in the development plan of the city.