Pune infra watch: PMC joins hands with Dutch foundation to make city child-friendly

After the successful completion of the first phase of the Urban95 programme in Pune, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Netherlands-based Bernard van Leer Foundation (BvLF) have launched the second phase of the programme.

This phase is focused on scaling the initiative and learnings across the city to make urban neighbourhoods accessible for infants, toddlers, young children, and their caregivers helping the city cater to the needs of this demographic and provide infrastructure and services to support them better.

The BvLF will support PMC through technical assistance via teams of urban planning and design experts and early childhood development. Egis India Consulting Engineers, Egis International SA, and the Aga Khan Foundation have come on board as the technical partners during the second phase.

Moving forward, the PMC plans to scale up child- and family-friendly features and components in public spaces, mobility and transport, neighbourhood planning, and early childhood services. It aims to improve the conditions of toddlers, their caregivers, pregnant women, and municipal staff providing services to these groups.

It also plans to enhance the physical and psychological health of children aged 0-5 and their caregivers, including parents, grandparents or siblings.

A programme management unit set up by Egis will work closely with Pune officials to support the implementation of projects beneficial to young children and families. The urban infrastructure projects will include elements friendly to children under five years and their caregivers, with a focus on green infrastructure, mobility, public spaces, and early childhood urban services. The team will also work closely with city managers and technical teams to bolster urban guidelines, norms and rules and strengthen existing city capacity.

Meanwhile, Parents+, an initiative under the Urban95 umbrella, is also being introduced in Pune with the Aga Khan Foundation as the technical partner. The programme will focus on boosting early childhood programmes and enhancing existing guidelines and policies while factoring in Covid-19 realities. The PMC and Aga Khan Foundation will provide training and support to caregivers, frontline workers, citizen representatives, community organisations and city staff. The initiative will incorporate behavioural science to ensure maximum awareness and usage of the improved services and infrastructure and to encourage sustainable early childhood development behaviours.

During the first phase of Urban95, the PMC carried out temporary and semi-permanent interventions such as creating a child-friendly space at Salunke Vihar, converting Sonawane Hospital’s outdoor waiting space into a child- and family-friendly zone, inaugurating a children’s traffic plaza at Bremen chowk in Aundh, and developing a child-friendly crossing in Wanawadi for children and their caregivers.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said: “The PMC is the main partner of this project and it is believed that this project will be a lighthouse project for other cities. In India, the first phase of this initiative has been adopted by 3 cities – Pune in Maharashtra, Udaipur in Rajasthan and Bhubaneswar in Orissa. After the success of Urban 95 Phase-I in these cities, work is now underway in Pune and Udaipur for the second phase of the Urban95 project. A total of 21 interventions will be implemented in the next 2-3 years and the focus will be on expanding the concept and perpetuating the concept. In this phase of the project, the focus will also be on formulating a policy on early childhood development (ECD) strategically and creating a child-centred city by incorporating those elements in the developmental projects of the corporation.”

Rushda Majeed, India representative of BvLF, said: “During Phase I of Urban95, we saw many successes in the form of implementation of temporary and pilot projects, enhanced capacities of the frontline workforce and municipal teams, and uptake of key Urban95 principles by city officials and citizens alike. As an outstanding example, the PMC inaugurated a child-friendly traffic plaza in Bremen Chowk to support young citizens and shape their behaviours in public spaces. Phase II will now focus on scaling up all Urban95 elements citywide. We remain grateful to the PMC for its commitment to creating a child- and family-friendly city.”

