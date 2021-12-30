Pune Infra Watch: PMC invites agencies to implement electric bike renting project

Under the project, the PMC has fixed rental rates for electric bikes at Rs 100 per hour, Rs 450 per day, Rs 1,900 per week and Rs 3,800 per month.

Taking a step towards controlling the increasing air pollution and to encourage faster adoption of electric two-wheelers, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has invited private agencies to implement its electric bike renting project for a minimum of 30 years. The agency will have to set up over 500 charging cum swapping stations and over 200 spots for docking stations for parking the bikes.

“Pune has the highest number of two-wheelers in the country and therefore they contribute most to the air pollution in the city. The PMC has decided to start an electric bike renting project to promote use of electric vehicles and reduce air pollution in the city,” said a civic officer.

He added, “The private agency will have to deploy e-bikes on a rental basis through a mobile application and take charge of installation, operation and maintenance of the charging cum swapping stations across the city.” He added, each site will have a capacity to charge 4-12 bikes and the parking spots will have a capacity to park 10 bikes.

“The private agency should be able to operate more than 2,000 charging points across the 500 locations as well as provide over 5,000 bikes for the project. PMC will provide the locations on lease for the charging and parking facilities. The agency will be allowed to put up kiosks or display screens which can be used for commercials,” the officer said.

Under the project, the PMC has fixed rental rates for electric bikes at Rs 100 per hour, Rs 450 per day, Rs 1,900 per week and Rs 3,800 per month.

“The payment would be collected digitally through an application or smart card and the amount would be transferred directly to an ESCROW account,” he said. The amount would then be shared between the private agency and PMC as per the revenue sharing model.

The private agency will have to provide only authorised electric bikes and carry out their maintenance on a regular basis. Further, it has to ensure that 90 per cent of the charging stations are operational at any given time.