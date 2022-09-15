Pune Infra Watch: PMC floats tender for construction, management of 350-bed hospital in Warje

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has floated a tender for the construction and management of a 350-bed multi-specialty hospital in Warje on a public-private partnership model, officials with the civic body said.

According to officials, private agencies have been invited to construct the hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore and operate and maintain it for 30 years initially. Sanjeev Waware, assistant medical officer of PMC, said, “The process for starting the largest multispeciality hospital on PPP model has begun. The land for the project is in possession of civic body,” said

The full project includes raising funds through domestic or international financing, design of the hospital, construction, recruitment of doctors and other staff, providing furniture, equipment, IT solutions, securing all accreditations and certifications and commissioning of the hospital. The establishment will have medical technology of international standards and will promote medical tourism as well, officials said.

The proposed hospital will provide specialist treatment in medicine and surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, urology, nephrology, pulmonology, cardiology, haematology, ENT, diabetology, nutrition and dietetics, oncology, rheumatology, neurology, pathology, microbiology, radiology as well as dermatology, officials said. The hospital will also have support services of radiology including CT, sonography, digital X-ray for orthopaedics, renal unit including dialysis facility, labour rooms, neonatal ICU and oncology services including chemotherapy.

The PMC, which launched its medical college earlier this year, is also setting up a hospital in this connection at Raja Bahadur Mill Road. The city was one of the worst affected in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and had to enhance its health facilities with a temporary jumbo Covid hospital, besides special Covid units in various parts of the city. It had also upgraded many civic hospitals by starting ICU facilities and setting up medical oxygen plants.