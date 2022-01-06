Pune Infra Watch: PMC appoints consultant to study environmental impact of proposed tunnel from Pashan to Panchvati

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed a consultant to study the environmental impact of the proposed tunnel from Pashan to Panchvati in the city.

“The civic administration’s proposal to appoint a consultant for pre-feasibility study, techno economy report and environment impact assessment for the proposed tunnel from Pashan to Panchvati has been approved,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of standing committee.

He added, “Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd has been appointed to carry out the necessary study for the tunnel. The PMC will pay Rs 72 lakh 70 thousand for the purpose.”

The proposed tunnel has been receiving opposition from the citizens and environmentalists who cited possible damage to the environment on the Vetal Tekdi hills.

The tunnel will cut across the Vetal tekdi hill and is likely to ease the traffic issue of the area and also reduce the distance to travel between Pashan and Panchvati. The project is estimated to cost Rs 250 crore and is part of the development plan of the city.

Rasane said the PMC has taken an approval of the Union Defence Ministry as some land would be acquired from the defence institute in the area. The PMC will soon take the Forest department’s approval for the project.