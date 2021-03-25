Pune infra watch: MSRDC speeds up land acquisition survey for ring road project

The ring road project, being implemented by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will divert highway traffic away from the city. (File)

After the Maharashtra government made budgetary allocation for the ambitious ring road project in Pune, the district administration and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have speeded up the survey work of land required for the long-pending project that is likely to ease the traffic situation in the city.

The joint measurement survey for the ring road has commenced in the western part of the district and will be finished before the end of April, Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said.

A review meeting on the progress of the project was held on Tuesday in which officials of MSRDC and state revenue department participated. The land acquisition of the project has been pending for several years now and the process is now likely to commence after the measurement survey. The measurement of the land would be completed by April end while the administration plans to acquire the land for the project by December end.

In the state budget presented earlier this month, Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the state has earmarked Rs 26,000 for the project.

The ring road project, being implemented by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will divert highway traffic away from the city. It will require about 1,600 hectares of land and the government is expected to spend Rs 5,000 core on acquiring the land from farmers and residents in 38 villages.

“The work of measurement as well as land acquisition will be carried out by taking the farmers into confidence. The measurement survey will be completed by the end of April,” said Deshmukh.

In January this year, the state government had approved the land acquisition for the 170-km ring road project. The ring road would be 110 m wide and would require acquisition of 2,300 hectares of land.

The project is to be developed in two phases—East and West. A large number of vehicles from Konkan, Marathwada, North Maharashtra and other cities of western Maharashtra that enter the city will take the new route.

Meanwhile, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has started planning for another ring road to be developed in the metropolitan region.

The ring road would be 85.63 km and 90 meter wide. There will be a gap of 15 km between the two ring roads, but would be overlapping at a few stretches. The ring road being developed by PMRDA has been earmarked in the Regional Plan of the district. It will also focus on developing 42 roads getting connected to it.

