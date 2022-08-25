Pune Infra Watch: Pune Metro will construct a Central Business District in Shivajinagar with a transfer station for three lines

The Pune Metro has planned to construct a central business district and transfer junction near Pune District Court in Shivajinagar that will comprise of a commercial complex of 10 lakh square feet and a bus terminus, apart from the Metro station where three different Metro lines will intersect.

“The Pune Metro Rail has finalised the master plan for the mega infrastructure at Shivajinagar in the heart of the city. It is going to be state-of-the-art premises with multiple facilities,” said Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro), which is implementing the Pune Metro.

Also Read | Automated vehicle testing centres to come up at Dive Ghat, Moshi

The overall master plan for development has been planned in two phases. In the first phase, the interchange station for Vanaz to Ramwadi Line 1 and Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate Line 2 will meet. This interchange station will be completed by December 2022. The underground station of Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate route will be 28 metres below ground. The building has been designed in such a way that the central skylight would provide natural light up to the platform level of the underground station. The elevated station of Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro route will be 14 metres above ground and diagonal to the underground Metro rail route while the ground floor will have a common interchange lobby.

Project layout for planned interchange station Project layout for planned interchange station

“This interchange station will later be connected to the third Metro rail route being developed from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) via a 150 metre long skywalk,” Dixit said.

In the second phase, the Metro Bhavan will be constructed above the elevated Metro rail station and would be the corporate office of Maha-Metro. The premises will have open air amphitheatre having sitting capacity of 200 people, a ‘fragrance garden’ along with a green wall and water feature to enhance the appearance of landscape as there will be a lawn area of 6,900 sq m, shrub area of 8,100 sq m and 421 trees of local species. “The commercial building will be a separate building within the premises of the multi-mode transport hub,” Dixit said.

The interchange station is one of the largest stations of Pune Metro so appropriate access to and from neighbouring areas is being provided. There will be dedicated locations for e-rickshaws, a bus feeder system, and ample parking space for cars and two-wheelers, to ensure convenient last-mile connectivity. Also, subway connections will be made across the road to court to avoid road crossing.