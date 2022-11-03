Pune Infra Watch: Maharashtra govt to develop 180-km Pune-Nashik expressway to improve connectivity

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will develop a 180-km expressway between Pune and Nashik on the lines of the expressway between Pune and Mumbai to provide faster connectivity between the golden triangle of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, said officials.

“Due to the surge in economic activities in Nashik as it is established as an industrial city and designated logistic zone, the transportation of freight and passenger will witness enhanced demand. At present, Mumbai and Pune are connected by Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, and Mumbai and Nashik by Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. However, there is no expressway connectivity between Pune and Nashik. A four-lane carriageway national highway is partially completed,” said an MSRDC official.

The Union government had already proposed a semi-highspeed railway between Pune and Nashik to establish an industrial corridor between the two cities. It passes through Pune, Nagar and Nashik districts and the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MRIDL) has finalised its alignment.

The MSRDC officer said the state government has decided to implement the Pune-Nashik industrial expressway to boost the state’s economy and create more job opportunities.

The expressway will start from the proposed Pune ring road near Chimbali and terminate at Shinde on National Highway-60 and the alignment will pass through Junner, Ambegaon, Khed in Pune district, Sangamner in Nagar district and Sinnar in Nashik district. It will have five lanes on either side and there will be provisions for flyover or interchange at major road crossings, vehicular and pedestrian underpasses and underpasses at every village and bypasses in major cities.

“There will be flight landing and takeoff facilities on the expressway and emergency telephones at every 5 km, parking and truck bay, ambulance and towing facilities, quick response vehicles, rest area at every 50 km, including food plazas, trauma centre, IT Park, educational institutes beside the expressway. The information technology services will include free wi-fi access, traffic surveillance and enforcement, CCTV etc” said the official.

The feasibility study, detailed project report and assistance in the land acquisition will be done in 12 months, the official added.