Pune Infra Watch: MahaRail begins process to build 20 railway stations for Pune-Nashik semi-highspeed rail line

A year after the Maharashtra government announced the much-awaited Pune-Nashik semi-highspeed rail line that is expected to bring down the travel time between the two cities to less than two hours, the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MRIDC) has begun the process for the construction of 20 railway stations on the 235.15-km broad-gauge rail route.

“We have started the empanelment of civil contractors for the construction of railway station buildings along with that of residential accommodation, platforms, foot overbridges, station circulating areas and other utility structures, including architectural finishing, plumbing and high voltage electrical works, heating, ventilation and air conditioning in connection with the new high-speed electrified double rail line between Pune and Nashikl,” said an MRIDC official.

Popularly known as MahaRail, the MRIDC is a joint venture of the Union railway ministry and the Maharashtra government on a 50:50 basis.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 16,039 crore, is expected to be completed in 1,200 days from the start of actual work. It has 24 stations and 18 tunnels proposed on the route passing through Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts.

To start with, the construction of approximately 20 stations in the Pune-Nashik line, including Pune, Hadapsar, Manjari, Wagholi, Alandi, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon, Alephata, Bota, Sakur, Ambore, Sangamner, Nimon, Nandur Shingote, Sinnar, Muhdari, Wadgaon and Nashik, is taken up. The station buildings and residential accommodation will be constructed as per Indian Railways’ standard specifications, guidelines and design parameters. Also, solar panels will be installed.

Passenger trains on this route will run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph and freight trains at a maximum of 110 kmph.

It is claimed to be the first low-cost semi-highspeed rail corridor in the country. It will provide seamless connectivity to industrial zones of Pune and Nashik, such as Alandi, Chakan, Khed, Manchar, Narayangaon, Sinnar, Satpur. The project also includes the development of container depots along the rail corridor, development of private freight terminal (PFT), dry port and multimodal and commercial hubs. It is also expected to boost tourism, pilgrimage along with trade.

Railways gave its approval for the project in June 2020. The necessary studies for the project was done almost a decade ago and the detailed project report was prepared twice and finalised in 2018.