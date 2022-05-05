Pune Infra watch: Last funding under Pune smart city project is for robots to clean manholes

After the Union government directed that no more funding can be done on projects under the Smart City Mission, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has spent money on an ambitious project of using robots to clean and maintain city manholes safely without workers having to enter them.

Sanjay Kolte, the CEO of PSCDCL, however, said they can implement new projects if they are completely on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The last funded project of Pune smart city is the introduction of three advanced robots called Bandicoot to clean and maintain city manholes. “These robots have been handed over to the civic solid waste management department and would be used in Aundh Baner Balewadi area which is selected under Area Based Development initiative of smart city,” said Kolte. “The three robots would be used for the next five years and the agreement with the private company would be done for providing service of operation and maintenance of the robots,” he added.

The robots are already being used in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, which has been consistently ranked top in the Swachh survey of the Union government.

Manual scavenging requires humans to enter manholes and clean them physically and this practice has claimed the lives of many workers. “There have been incidents in the past when sanitation workers working in manholes have died due to poisonous gas from the manholes. The use of robots for cleaning manholes would get the PMC choked and blocked sewage lines cleaned without putting human life at risk,” said a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officer.

The PMC will scale up the use of robots to clean all the sewers in the city based on the performance of the three robots being procured under the smart city project, he said adding this initiative will give safer and dignified job opportunities to the sanitation workers as robot operators with training and rehabilitation programmes.

The Bandicoot robot is the world’s first manhole cleaning robot developed under the Make In India and Swachh Bharat initiative of the national award-winning startup – Genrobotics. The user interface of the Bandicoot Robot is designed for manual scavenging, which is interactive, and user friendly. These robots come with a human comparable robotic arm and various sensors that help them perform the cleaning action more efficiently. These robots are also featured with special 4 IP68 waterproof cameras to clean the manholes in a more precise and efficient manner, even under low light conditions, the company has said.

The Bandicoot Robotic technology is an AMRUT Tech Challenge Award winner as a Promising Innovative Solution for sanitation by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. This technology has also been exported to other countries to improve safety in confined spaces such as sewer manholes and refinery pits.