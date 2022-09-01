scorecardresearch
Pune Infra Watch: Work on double-decker flyover, underpasses on road to begin soon

The PMRDA will construct the double-decker flyover with the metro rail on top and four ramps to connect three roads via the flyover with the Ganeshkhind road while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will construct four underpasses.

The double-decker flyover will be 881 metres long with six lanes. while the ramp on the Aundh side will be 260 metres long with two lanes while that on the Baner side will be 140 metres long with four lanes. (Express)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is all set to start work on an integrated double-decker flyover with ramps to resolve the traffic chaos on the Ganeshkhind road.

“There is an integrated traffic management plan prepared by the administration to resolve the traffic issue of Ganeshkhind road and the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA) has approved it. As per the plan, the PMRDA will construct the double-decker flyover with the metro rail on top and four ramps to connect three roads via the flyover with the Ganeshkhind road while the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will construct four underpasses,” said Rahul Mahiwal, metropolitan commissioner of the PMRDA.

The work on the flyover will begin this month and will be completed by November 2024, he said, adding that necessary clearance for the project had been taken and funding was also made available. “The Ganeshkhind road is the main road that connects Baner, Pashan and Aundh to the city. It also connects Pune to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and also to the new Bengaluru-Mumbai bypass. Thus, the mega construction work is likely to affect the traffic on the road and necessary traffic diversion has been proposed during the project implementation,” Mahiwal said.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Vikram Kumar said that the civic body is going to construct four vehicle underpasses as per the plan. “Three vehicle underpasses are on Ganeshkhind road with one at Pune university junction to connect with Aundh, and two others at Harikrishna chowk and Sancheti chowk to provide hassle-free traffic movement on the road. The fourth underpass will be at Abhimanshri on the Pashan road,” he said, adding the PMC plans to simultaneously take up the work of the three underpasses on the Ganeshkhind road with the flyover.

“The PMC is preparing an estimated cost for the work and will start the actual work by December this year,” he said.

The double-decker flyover will be 881 metres long with six lanes. while the ramp on the Aundh side will be 260 metres long with two lanes while that on the Baner side will be 140 metres long with four lanes. On the Pashan side, it will be 135 metres long with two lanes and at Ganeshkhind, it will be 130 metres long with six lanes.

The administration had demolished two flyovers on Ganeshkhind road during the Covid lockdown since there were complaints that they were not fulfilling the objective of resolving traffic issues on the busy road. It was also realised that the third elevated metro rail route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar passing through an already busy Ganeshkhind road from Pune university to Shivajinagar would further add to the existing traffic chaos. Thus, it was decided that a new flyover should be constructed and integrated with metro rail route structures.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:07:29 pm
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
