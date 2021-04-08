Pune infra watch: Centre sanctions Rs 169.15 cr for six-lane flyover at Katraj junction

The traffic chaos at the busy Katraj chowk is all set to resolve soon as the union government has sanctioned Rs 169.15 crore for the six-lane flyover at the junction that falls on the National Highway stretch. The junction connects Pune city to the Mumbai-Banglore bypass and Pune-Solapur highway.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently declared sanctioning of the construction work of the flyover at a cost of Rs 169.15 crore for which the tender process was done a few months ago.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed a flyover at Katraj junction to address the traffic chaos but could not take up the work for long. Thus, the union minister decided to take up the work as it was on the junction on National Highway.

The flyover will be 1,326 metres long and 24.20 metre wide. It will start from the Pune-Mumbai bypass and land on Katraj-Kondhwa road. The PMC is also widening the Katraj-Kondhwa road to cater to the increasing traffic due to rapid urbanisation in the area.

The union government has already taken up the widening of 3.88 km bypass and seven-metre wide service road from Navale bridge in Vadgaon Budruk to Katraj junction at a cost of Rs 80 crore. The work also includes the construction of 3.25 meter wide footpaths, widening of two bridges and two pedestrian walkways.

The Rajiv Gandhi zoological park had provided part of its land for the construction of flyover while urging the union government to ensure measures for safety of animals in the zoo.

There is a PMPML bus stand and also a pick-up point. The area has also witnessed an increase in population density which has increased the traffic flow at the junction.

NCP MP Supriya Sule had taken up the work of the widening and development of the stretch from Navale bridge to Katraj junction with the union road transport and highway ministry while raising it in the parliament. “I am thankful to Nitin Gadkari for sanctioning the necessary funds for the flyover at Katraj junction,” she said as the area comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency represented by her.

Earlier, the union government decided to take up the multi-level flyover at Chandni chowk that witnessed a lot of traffic problems. The PMC was entrusted with acquiring land for the project and shifting the utilities in the area while the union government would construct the flyover that would ensure smooth travel in all directions of the junction without any hurdles. The junction is on the Mumbai-Banglore bypass. It provides entry into the city from Kothrud and Pashan, National Defence Academy (NDA) and connects to Mulshi. The bypass has been a connecting point to the Information Technology Park at Hinjewadi for residents living in Pashan, Kothrud, Warje, Sinhagad Road and Satara road.