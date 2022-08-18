Pune Infra Watch: Automated vehicle testing centres to come up at Dive Ghat, Moshi

Concerned over the high number of vehicles hitting the streets and the safety of citizens, the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) is planning to set up automated vehicle testing centres at 10 locations, including Dive Ghat in Pune and Moshi in Pimpri Chinchwad, for conducting fitness tests on vehicles, mainly old ones, before they are certified as fit to operate on roads.

The department’s proposal pointed out that even though newer vehicles being introduced in the market met stringent emission and safety standards, there were still a lot of old vehicles operating on the roads. “Poor maintenance and servicing of an outdated fleet constitutes an increase in risks to persons, and to the environment, emanating from the operation of such vehicles,” the proposal said, adding that even new vehicles need to be maintained properly “if they are to continue to operate at the desired emission levels for which they are designed and manufactured”.

Accordingly, the MVD is planning to set up automated inspection and certification centres at 10 locations. “The automised (automated) centre will come up at Dive Ghat for Pune and Moshi for Pimpri Chinchwad. This will speed up the inspection of vehicles and also reduce the manual intervention at the least possible level,” said Pune Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde.

Also in Pune Infra Watch | PMC hopes state govt would soon allow 5 TMC water from Mulshi Dam

He said that at present, there is no automated vehicle testing centre and such a centre could lead to an increase in the number of vehicles being inspected in a day.

“At both Dive Ghat and Moshi centres, there will be two lanes each for testing of light duty vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes and passenger cars, and two lanes each for testing medium commercial vehicles (MCVs) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) of above 2.5 tonnes,” Shinde added.

The proposed centres will include test sheds, administrative buildings, dedicated parking areas etc. The equipment at the centres will include automatic tyre pressure filler and indicator, automatic number plate reader camera, GPS camera, speed dome camera, roller brake tester, suspension tester, side slip tester, electronic steering gear play detector, automatic headlight tester, smoke tester, exhaust gas analyser, speedometer tester and sound level meter.

While the appointment for a fitness test will have to be booked electronically, through the Centre’s VAHAN portal, the Test report will be sent to the registered owner or authorised signatory through physical and electronic mode. It would include the visual check details, measured and permissible values of functional tests, list of functional tests or visual checks failed by the vehicle, in case a certificate of fitness is not granted.

Advertisement

The centres will carry out in-use vehicle tests, including all tests mentioned in Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, and Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules. Additional tests, if any, required by state MVD for ensuring optimum safety and emission performance of in-use vehicles will also be performed.

Vehicle inspection and certification, popularly known as a fitness certificate, for transport vehicles is critical to maintaining safety on roads. The CMVR provides an elaborate procedure for vehicle inspection by RTO officials on different parameters before it is certified as fit to operate on roads. The fitness certificates are for a specific period and are subject to renewal. The vehicle inspection and certification programme is an effective tool to improve the condition of the in-use vehicle fleet.