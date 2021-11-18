Pune Infra Watch: PMC to conduct awareness projects on air pollution, waste management in 5 gardens

To create awareness among citizens on air pollution and waste recycling, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to provide a dedicated area in five of its gardens to carry out public awareness campaigns through innovative ideas.

The PMC has undertaken the initiative under the Union government’s National Clean Air Program (NCAP), the objective of which are the stringent implementation of mitigation measures for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution, augmenting and strengthening air quality monitoring network across the country and augmenting public awareness and capacity-building measures.

The Union government has allocated funds to PMC under the NCAP for acting towards improving air quality in the Pune region. “One of the areas involved under NCAP is creating public awareness on air quality and its importance. One of the factors that affect air quality is also solid waste through construction and demolition waste, burning of waste, littering and so on. Thus, PMC proposes to create awareness among citizens on the relationship between air pollution and solid waste,” said a civic officer.

The city has over 300 gardens and has identified space in five of them to use creatively to propagate awareness among citizens on the relationship between air pollution and solid waste, and measures to mitigate it. The space may be used to display murals, sculptures, creatives or any other innovative idea to create awareness, he said.

The PMC has invited expressions of interest from organisations, agencies, artists for the project. The project would incorporate recycled waste and it should be movable or portable and it should adhere to the guidelines of the Pollution Control Board and Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The PMC will make available the space in five gardens, provide required waste or scrap material, electric connection and water connection.

City-based NGO Parisar had undertaken a study last year in six non-attainment smart cities of Maharashtra – Aurangabad, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Solapur and Thane. It found that all cities have fitted air sensors under the mission, but there is no clarity on how the data generated by these are and will be used by the city.

While each city needed to report on air quality, there was no logic as to why certain projects have been proposed and to what extent they would help improve air quality.

Poor convergence was found between the city air quality action plans made under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and the Smart Cities Mission. While it was announced that the mission would be used to leverage the NCAP in the 43 nonattainment smart cities, analysis shows that this goal has not been achieved.

Pune was listed amongst the most polluted cities in India in 2002 in one of the studies by EPCA (Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control Authority), set up by the Supreme Court to address the air pollution issues in the country. Several measures had been adopted by the city with directives from EPCA like shifting the auto-rickshaws in the city from fossil fuel to CNG, implementing an upgraded PUC system, and compulsory pre-mixing of 2T oil.