Pune infra watch: 1,100 CCTV cameras to come up in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, which is undergoing a facelift with the implementation of the smart city project, will in the coming months see the installation of more than 1,000 CCTV cameras at key locations.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are jointly installing CCTV cameras to keep a close watch over the city. The objective is to install more than 1,100 CCTV cameras — 550 by Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd and 640 by PCMC.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd has a budget of more than Rs 250 crore to install the 550 cameras while PCMC is yet to finalise the amount of 640 cameras.

“We had plans to instal 550 CCTV cameras. We arrived at this figure after a survey conducted in 2017 with the help of the police. However, later we received suggestions from corporators, citizens, activists and other civic conscious citizens demanding the installation of CCTV cameras at certain locations. As many as 640 suggestions have come from the citizens. Currently, the tendering process of 640 cameras is in process. If we get more suggestions from citizens, we will instal more CCTVs,” PCMC executive engineer Thomas Norohna said.

“Most of the traffic signals will be covered by CCTV cameras. Also, market places, schools, colleges and other crowded areas will be covered,” he added.

PCMC, however, has been lagging behind neighbouring Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) when it comes to the installation of CCTV cameras. Civic activists allege that traffic violations and criminal activities are increasing due to this.

“In Kasarwadi recently, a birthday party was organised by some youngsters at a particular chowk. The police took no action against them despite some residents complaining about it. Similarly, at the same chowk, the glass panes of a few vehicles were smashed. Even after a month, the police have no clue who did it as there was no CCTV camera installed at this chowk where criminal activity is common,” Activist Avinash Prasad said.

Police commissioner Krishna Prakash, meanwhile, said he had asked his team to find out who organised the birthday party and who smashed the glass panes of vehicles. “Strict action will be taken in this regard against the culprits. I will also discuss with PCMC officials the installation of the CCTV camera at this spot,” he said.

Norohna said if citizens have complaints regarding certain chowks or spots where anti-social activity takes place, they can always make suggestions to install cameras there.

PCMC officials conceded that only around 150 CCTV cameras were installed across the city in the past. “At 88 locations, the Pune police, which earlier had the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad, had installed CCTV cameras and 70 were installed by PCMC,” Norohna said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd is set to implement different projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore to give a “smart look” to the city. However, one of its projects, public bicycling and e-cycles, has already come to a halt. Officials said this is because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Not just in Pimpri-Chinchwad but across the country, the project came to a halt because of the pandemic. The company which was implementing the project had to shut the project as there were not enough takers for the cycles,” PCMC joint CEO Neelkanth Poman told The Indian Express.

Other projects by Smart City Ltd, officials said, are going on and some of them will soon be completed.