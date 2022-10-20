Pune Infra: PMC to prepare maintenance management report of 900 km city roads

Under criticism for the pathetic state of roads in the city during monsoon that inconvenienced residents, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to appoint an expert technical consultant to prepare maintenance management reports for all roads in the city

The PMC through the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) had collected road inventory data under the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) project for the city in 2017-2018. “The PMC plans to use data from the RAMS project of Pune city for preparation of maintenance management report for the road network in the city. The plan is to update the road data by conducting automated surveys annually and to appoint an expert technical consultant to conduct road inspections and prepare maintenance management recommendation reports of road works,” said a civic body officer.

In Phase 1, the immediate visual inspection would be carried out for the proposed roads of the PMC and structural evaluation would be conducted for the selected and identified roads for the finalisation of treatment measures. The functional evaluation would be carried out by conducting a roughness survey for the roads in accordance with relevant Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards. The output from Phase one will be the Maintenance Management report for the road network on a priority basis.

“The PMC will carry out inspection of all roads with width above 12 metre in the city limits which are approximately 900 km. The parameters will include details about pothole areas, pothole depth, cracking area, bleeding area, shoving area, pavement conditions, patchwork, footpath damage location and details, cycle track damage location and details, and chamber damage details,” said the officer cited above.

The identification of the road sections requiring urgent treatment or maintenance based on technical criteria, and a detailed structural evaluation of the identified roads for maintenance work along with recommendations for treatment for roads will be done. The work under Phase 1 will be completed in a year.

In Phase 2, the PMC would update RAMS data which has not been done since 2018. However, it will also include GIS mapping of roads and the data would be updated every year from now onwards. It will include 17 parameters for distress data, 56 for road inventory data, 7 for bridge inventory data, and 4 parameters for culvert inventory, details junction, island, bus shelters, BRT corridor, and street furniture.