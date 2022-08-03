scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Pune: Inflation, rising interest rates cast shadow over real estate sector

Though the real estate sector picked up after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI's decision to increase repo rates has led to concerns about a possible slowdown.

Written by Partha Sarathi Biswas | Pune |
Updated: August 3, 2022 2:34:37 pm
Pune: Inflation, rising interest rates cast shadow over real estate sectorThe real estate sector picked up across the country after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pent-up demands, especially for bigger tenements, saw realtors reporting good sales figures.

After record sales and an almost U-shaped recovery, the real estate sector in Pune is keeping its options open as inflation and interest rate rise kick in. While a section of the industry believes it can withstand these pressures, the majority of the sector, however, have decided to wait and watch.

The real estate sector picked up across the country after the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pent-up demands, especially for bigger tenements, saw realtors reporting good sales figures. All-time low home loan rates helped many end consumers seal deals which they would have kept suspended otherwise. Pune has been one of the top seven cities in the country where real estate sales have been buoyant.

However, over the last few months, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased repo rates – the rate at which the apex bank lends to other banks – which has led to concerns about a possible slowdown in the real estate sector. Individual banks, which were lending at very economical rates, are also in the process of revising their interest rates to keep up with the apex bank’s decision. With affordability at risk, analysts feel this will have a headwind effect on the real estate sector.

Paramvir Singh Paul, branch head of Pune of real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank, pointed out that the rise in interest rates is a tool used by the central bank to control inflation but this could be a significant headwind to real estate demand. Home loan rates, he said, were still below the pre-pandemic levels and the recent interest rate rise would have to be factored in while calculating the EMI load and affordability of end consumers.

“Increase in home loan rate usually translates into an increase in tenure rather than an actual increase in EMI, effectively subduing its impact to some extent. An increase of 150 bps in the home loan rate will result in an 11.73 per cent increase in the EMI load for the homebuyer and an effective 3.38% decrease in affordability, basis the Knight Frank Affordability Index. Similarly, the 90 bps increase in the home loan rate effected in May and June 2022, will cause an average 2 per cent decrease in affordability and a 6.97 per cent increase in EMI load,” he said.

Realtors, on their part, felt confident that the present rate rises will not affect sales. Anil Pharande, president of Pune CREDAI, talked about sales picking up after April. “Pune sees very good sales in the housing sector and the market is steady. We believe the demand will keep on increasing henceforth. With the festival season kicking in, we hope to see lots of growth in the real estate sector. Considering that, there will be no major effect on the banks or developers even with interest rates being marginally hiked,” he said.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:14:52 pm

